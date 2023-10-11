WA Police Minister Paul Papalia received a frosty reception after telling a room full of farmers and pastoralists gun law reforms would make owning a firearm “easier and more efficient” for primary producers. Speaking at the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA’s annual convention on October 5, Mr Papalia said the State’s existing Firearms Act was “unhelpful” to those who worked the land. He took the opportunity to spruik a new “dedicated primary producers’ firearms licence” being worked into a major rewrite of the Act set to be introduced to State Parliament early next year. “A lot of work is being done to recognise the fact that primary producers have firearms as part of their trade, (for) doing their work, and the current legislation isn’t all that helpful,” Mr Papalia said. “There are some things that present difficulties for people, so in rewriting the Act... there’s also an opportunity to make things a lot more efficient and helpful.” Mr Papalia said the Government was working on various measures aimed at making gun ownership “easier and more efficient” for primary producers. “(The primary producers’ licence) will allow family members or employees to use the same firearm… your firearm… on their licence,” he said. “It will also enable you to use it on multiple properties, so if you own more than one property, you don’t have to get some other firearm for that property.” WA was the only jurisdiction in Australia not to have overhauled its gun laws in the wake of the 1996 Port Arthur massacre, while major changes have not been enacted since the 1970s. The Law Reform Commission undertook a review of the Firearms Act between 2014 and 2016, prompting the then-McGowan Government to announce a complete rewrite in March last year. “What they (the commission) recommended was that we elevate public safety to primacy, so that is essentially what drove everything,” Mr Papalia said. “There’s been more than 105… individual meetings with groups, peak bodies and individuals; there’s been a constant round of consultation with our Primary Producers Firearms Advisory Board, which we formed in May.” The board includes representatives from PGA, WAFarmers and the Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen’s Association among others. Public feedback on a draft paper outlining the proposed reforms would be sought in the coming weeks, Mr Papalia said, before any changes were tabled in Parliament. “We start sitting in February… (and) it will progress in the normal way through both Houses of Parliament; it’s not going to be rushed,” he said. Despite his assurances, Mr Papalia was left to field a string of questions from frustrated PGA members during a heated Q+A session. One landholder questioned the proposal to impose mandatory mental health assessments on licence holders — a move farmers have rejected, citing limitations including the lack of access to doctors in the regions. Another pastoralist vented his frustration over what he labelled dangerous and unauthorised shooting activities taking place on his property. He questioned whether the reforms would address the rights of traditional owners to hunt on pastoral leases without the landholder’s permission. “We’ve owned this property 28 years and (have been) trying to educate people that go where they want, shoot where they want, do what they want,” he said. “I have people that come on that lease… that believe it’s their right to carry firearms.” Mr Papalia said traditional owners would still be permitted to hunt on pastoral leases but not to “enganger people’s lives and compromise public safety”. Mr Seabrook, who previously criticised the reforms, said Mr Papalia and WA Police had proved “very eager” to address landholders’ concerns. “We’ve been through a long period of negotiation and from the view of the association itself, (it’s been) very fruitful,” he said. “The reforms that we now have coming into play will be massively beneficial to most people in primary production.”