Legendary rodeo host Harvey Dickson welcomed a large crowd to his family’s 25th Harvey Dickson Rodeo that attracted a WA record 375 competitor entries that delivered all the thrills and spills inside the iconic Rawhide Corral. At the grand entry ceremony, Mr Dickson waved off any threats from animal activists that wanted to do away with the “fun of rodeo”. “They must have nothing between their ears whatsoever, if they want to make a big noise — go to the top and stop the Melbourne Cup, then everyone would know who you are — you’d be the biggest fool in Australia,” he said. “Have a look around, everyone’s having a good time, nobody’s crying or getting hurt.” The message was loud and clear with the crowd of 5000 who cheered the rodeo on at the anniversary occasion, all enjoying the country outdoor venue, perfect weather, and chance to hoot and holler for WA’s top cowboys and cowgirls on the rodeo circuit. The full-event rodeo was conducted by Double Barrel Entertainment movers and shakers Mark and Jo Kestel and their team, under the guidelines of the Australian Bushmen’s Campdraft and Rodeo Association. Mr Kestel said many of WA’s youth competitors were leading in national points standings, so good was the State’s training for young people. “We have organised four young outstanding competitors to travel to Texas for professional training by former world champion bull rider Gary Leffew, who was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame,” he said. Taking up the scholarship to be trained by the legend will be Coby McCarthy, 13, Cash Kestel, 15, Cooper Maxwell, 14, and Luke Jeffery, 13. All four put in their best efforts at Boyup Brook, with Kestel winning the 14 to U18 Steer Ride while McCarthy was in a no-time spinoff on his bucking steer.. Young WA cowgirls are also in the top ABCRA standings spotlight with Bindoon cowgirl Lucy Oversby winning the 8 to Under 18 Breakaway Roping while Rodeo Mini Princess Olivia Docking, 13, of Gidgegannup, placed third. All the way from Texas, Lilly Edwards, 12, placed second in the Junior Barrel Race. With ABCRA national standing points on the line at Boyup Brook and a total prize cash pool of more than $15,000, all the competitors looked to put in their best performances. The richest event and one of the highest crowd pleasers was the Open Bull Ride with 20 entries and $2000 in prize money. Cowboys were willing to take on what is labelled as one of the most dangerous sports in the world — hoping to stay mounted for the required eight seconds for a score, but 19 were bucked off, leaving Queensland cowboy Jake Maher taking a clean sweep of the total prize pool. Credit goes to Narrikup cowboy Flynn Mccullough who drew ‘Abdula’, a bucking bull that has not yet been covered (ridden for time). “I put my mental and physical ability to test trying to match the bull’s moves, there’s no feeling quite like it,” he said. Also claiming a tidy sums in the rough stock events were Muchea cowboy Jack Collins, who won the Saddle Bronc Ride, and Collie cowboy Reese Jasper, who won the Bareback Ride. Collins has been living in Canada to gain valuable experience on “world-class stock”. “North America is the heart and soul of rodeo and I’m living the dream, but I love to come back home for some sun and fun at the local rodeo,” he said. Competitors were also earning their way through other means, including the barrel race and roping events. Pinjarra cowgirl Kiara Edwards, 17, had the wins on the board including first in the 14 to Under 18 Juvenile Barrel Race in a time of 18 seconds, first in the Ladies Breakaway in a time of 2.8 seconds, and first in the Under 18 Junior Team Roping. Boddington cowgirl Melissa Foster won the Ladies Barrel Race in a time of 17.6 seconds and was fastest in the Ladies Steer Undecorating in a quick 1.54 seconds. The Boyup Brook rodeo was a great success, an unstoppable stampede of action that lived up to the best animal welfare standards, governed by the legend himself — Harvey Dickson. The next rodeo takes place on Saturday November 2 at Boddington.