The true extent of the “heartbreaking” impact of a destructive blaze which ripped through 40,000ha in the Wheatbelt has gradually been revealed as phone signal returns and locals come into town.

When the power went out in Corrigin about 11am on Sunday, local resident Anne-Marie O-Donohue and her husband took a look outside and saw smoke.

It was coming from a fire reported earlier that morning, which over the course of the next two days would leave a trail of destruction, razing paddocks, burning sheds, killing livestock and in some tragic cases, destroying homes.

A Watch and Act warning remains in place for the blaze being battled by 70 career and volunteer firefighters, which as of Monday night was stationary, but not contained or controlled.

But with the mobile phone tower out of action until the power came back on at 8pm that night, the true extent of the destruction was not yet known.

On Monday morning, when locals started trickling through town, they stopped in at Mrs O-Donohue’s The Mallee Tree Cafe & Gallery, where she heard the “true extent” of what farmers in the area were facing.

A local for 33 years and the friendly face at the local cafe for 17, those that came in were not just neighbours, but Mrs O-Donohue’s friends.

She said it had been “heartbreaking” hearing their stories.

“The first customers that came in were a retired couple that we know that have a farm out in the Corrigin-Bruce Rock area and they had the land leased out and were using the house as a holiday house on the weekends,” Mrs O-Donohue said.

“She came in and said, ‘it’s all gone, the house is burnt down, the sheds are burnt down, the paddocks are all burnt out.’”

“One of my close friends came in and said her husband was out euthanising sheep.

“Their farm was in the path of the fire. They live in town but their son lives on the farm. The house is fine but paddocks are burnt out and sheep are burnt.”

The mood at the town’s community meeting Monday morning was “subdued,” she said.

Camera Icon The Mallee Tree Cafe & Gallery proprietor Anne-Marie O-Donohue said it had been heartbreaking hearing the stories of those badly impacted by the fires. Credit: Shannon Verhagen / Countryman

For the O-Donohues and their cafe, they managed to get through relatively unaffected, aside from having to run the generators Sunday and having a very quiet day of trade Monday.

“My first thought was, ‘we’ve got to get generators going as we’ve got fridges and freezers full of food,” she said.

“As soon as we got our generators going, we had power, landline and the internet was working so we were able to get messages to our family in Perth who wanted to know what’s going on, because nobody else could get any information out.

“We basically stayed here all day and kept listening to the radio.”

The power outage was not going to stop the passionate baker from her weekly Sunday cook-up, with fresh pies still on the menu for any locals who came through the next day.

“I decided I needed to do some cooking, believe it or not,” Mrs O-Donohue laughed.

“Because every Sunday I usually cook for the cafe.

“I tried to put an oven on and you could hear the generator starting to cough and splutter, so I thought, ‘OK it’s not going to take an oven,’ so I went back to the house and grabbed my pie maker and thought, ‘I’ll just plug my piemaker in and make a few pies.’”