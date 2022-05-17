A 1004kg Hereford bull has sold for a record price of $130,000 at a sale in Wodonga, Victoria, with a Queensland cattle breeder the proud new owner.

The magnificent beast, Mawarra Ultra Star R182, sold to Tom Nixon of Drillham-based Devon Court Herefords at the 57th Herefords Australia National Show and Sale on May 12.

The sale price smashed the previous record of $103,000 set last year by Mawarra If Only Q264.

The 24-month-old Ultra Star — by US sire Endure 173D — was sold by Peter and Deanne Sykes of Longford, Victoria-based Mawarra Genetics, after being sashed as the intermediate and grand champion bull by judge Steve Reid a day earlier.

Ultra Star had BREEDPLAN figures of +123kg for 600-day weight, +27kg for milk, +82kg for carcase weight, and +8.6sqcm for eye muscle area.

The New Zealand semen rights were sold to the Robbie family of Otapawa Herefords on the North Island.

Mr Nixon said he had a strategic plan to buy two full brothers and had earlier paid $35,000 for the top price bull — Mawarra Ultimate R140 — at Mawarra’s on-property sale partnering with Currabubula, NSW-based Cascade Poll Herefords.

“We will have a multi-sire joining to the stud cows this year to those two bulls, on top of an AI program using our new Canadian sire KJ Medium, which just sold for CAN$240,000,” he said.

“We partnered with Otapawa for the Australian semen rights.

“It was phenotype and pedigree first (with Ultra Star); breed leading data sets with top one per cent most of the way through, with moderate birthweight, calving ease, eye muscle area, fat and intramuscular fat.”

Vendors Mr and Mrs Sykes said they were “overwhelmed and humbled” by the result.

“The outlook for the breed is great, with people willing to spend money on good genetics with the right traits,” Mr Sykes said.

“Our grass-fed markets are going well for Herefords, and the cattle sold today certainly had those carcase traits and doing ability Herefords are known for.”

Billed as one of the largest multi-vendor sales in southern Australia, the National Sale catered for 34 vendors from four states and attracted buyers from NSW, Victoria, Tasmania and Queensland.

A new record average price of $15,794 was also set, with 102 bulls sold from the 106 offered for a 96 per cent clearance and gross of $1,611,000.

In the sale breakdown, a total of 59 junior bulls sold to a top of $35,000 and average of $12,847, while 43 senior bulls sold to a top of $130,000 and average of $19,837.

Yarrandabbie Richard R004 sold for the second top price of $70,000 to Marc Greening of Injemira Genetics, Book Book, NSW.

The 23-month-old bull was named after Dick Green, the late father of vendor Andrew Green, of Barfold, Victoria-based Yarrandabbie Herefords.

Yarrandabbie Richard R004 had been sashed as reserve intermediate champion and was sired by Glendan Park Panama P004.

On BREEDPLAN, the young sire had a birthweight of +5kg, milk of +22kg, carcase weight of +65kg and eye muscle area of +5.9sqcm.

Mark and Wendy Campion, of Amos Vale Herefords, Pinkett, NSW, outlaid the third top price of $60,000 for Mawarra Justify R265: a 23-month-old son of Mawarra Evolution weighing 890kg, from the Sykes family stable.

Mr Campion said the bull ticked all the boxes a Hereford sire required.

“Overall, he was a beautifully balanced bull with good structure, a ton of depth, good length and massive figures,” he said.

“We have used Mawarra before, and moving forward our mission would be to use him over Yarram Park and Newcomen females.”