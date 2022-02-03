In the summer of 2019-20, a 90ha block just out of Brookton was carpeted in skeleton weed.

There were more than 50,000 of the branching perennial in the infestation.

Today, that number has dropped to 5000.

It is all thanks to a concerted effort by a passionate group of local farmers, on a mission to eradicate the declared pest from the district.

In 2020, the Avon South Local Action Group was formed, made up of 12 farmers in the shires of York, Beverly, Quairading, and Brookton.

The not-for-profit receives between $80,000-$100,000 annually through the Grains, Seeds and Hay Industry Funding Scheme, which is funded by grower contributions for every tonne of grain delivered.

They are one of seven LAGs working to combat the weed, which competes with crops for water and nutrients at “crucial” times of year and interferes with harvest.

Retired DPIRD biosecurity officer Brian Kimber has a long history fighting the weed, particularly in the Lakes District, and is lending his more than 40 years of experience to the group.

“In east Newdegate, the nature of the saturation there was 2000 plants per sqm — it was so dense,” he said.

“To my knowledge, that paddock which was about 140ha, there’s no plants there. So we do have a great deal of success in eradicating it from paddock to paddock and from area to area.”

Together with the LAG members and respected Noongar man and York local Josh Bateman and his team, they are hoping to bring that same success to the Avon region.

They are off to a good start.

“Originally in the 2019-20 season when this was first discovered, there was over 50,000 plants here,” Mr Kimber said.

“That many plants is certainly a catalyst for spread around the district and if you look at the distribution maps... there’s a direct line straight east with some quite significant other finds. So obviously this is where the mother load is.

“Now there’s 4000-5000.”

From November to March, Mr Bateman and his team spend their days searching paddocks for the weed in their cars, locating, marking with tape and mapping on their GPS where the infestations are. That information is then used for conducting spraying in winter.

“You can well and truly see the difference,” Mr Bateman said.

With a 2m taproot and lateral roots reaching up to 20m, it can spread rapidly, particularly in root fragments dragged along by seeding equipment. It’s expansive root system means it takes four years for an area which once hosted the weed, to be officially declared free of it.

LAG chair and York farmer Mal Cole — who has undertaken skeleton weed surveillance in Kellerberrin, Westonia and Burracoppin in the past, back to the 1980s — said as a farmer, you would be “mad” not to try and control it.

“I’d like to keep it off my farm,” he said. “It could be on my farm, but I haven’t found it so I’d like to be at least helping control it.

“The money’s there to do it, we pay the levy fee so we should be using that money.”

Mr Cole said over the years legislation and perceptions had changed and farmers should not be “scared” to report the weed if they found it, as infestations could “overtake” properties.

“You don’t get your land locked up,” he said. “Going back a long time, there was a bit of a quarantining of land so people didn’t report it as they didn’t want their land quarantined. But that’s changed — there’s less restrictions on the person that finds it.”

“People are hiding it because they’re scared of people thinking they’re a bad farmer.

“It’s got nothing to do with how you farm, it just happens to be where you lay in the wind, it’s got nothing to do with your farming ability, your isolation or quarantining, it’s just something that happens.

“And if you’re going to get paid to help control it, why wouldn’t you be involved. You’ve already paid the levy, we’ve all paid the levy, so the money’s there.”

Their work complements the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development’s Summer Searching Program, which will cover more than 400,000ha across 200 properties.

Mr Kimber said the work the LAG undertook tackling the weed was a way of returning the money paid to the Grains, Seeds and Hay Industry Funding Scheme by growers, back into farming areas, by paying for the searching team and winter treatments.

“It’s a cost-neutral thing for farmers,” he said. “And they have the opportunity, if farmers want to do the searching that Josh is doing, they can and they will get paid for it, but at a lower rate.”

While pleased with their progress, they believe there is still plenty of work to be done.

“I’d be very surprised if there isn’t more infestations like this in the Avon Valley,” Mr Cole said.

“A big part of it is getting farmers to understand what it looks like. I know what it is, but most would think it was radish or wild lettuce, things that row that time of the year. There’s also a lot of bush country.

“Really we just ask people, if you do see it, tell us, tell someone.

“Don’t be scared of it, because if you leave it and don’t do anything about it, it becomes a big headache.”