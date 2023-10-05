An “indignant” Jackie Jarvis has blasted critics who claim she has not done enough to defend the live sheep trade in a fiery address to farmers and pastoralists in Perth.

But the WA Agriculture Minister refused to add her signature to a new letter from farm organisations calling on the Albanese Government to rethink its policy to ban the industry.

Speaking at the Pastoralists and Graziers Association’s annual convention on October 5, Ms Jarvis admitted she was “frustrated” with the policy but insisted she had done all she could to stand up for the $80 million industry.

“To be honest, I am really tired of reading in the media that I do not support live export,” she said.

“We continue to support the live export industry… I’m not sure how many more times I can say it; I’m not sure how many times the Premier can say it.”

Opposition MPs have accused Ms Jarvis of turning her back on the trade, while lobby groups including the PGA and WAFarmers have urged her and Premier Roger Cook to take the fight to Canberra.

In her most impassioned defence of the industry yet, Ms Jarvis said she had repeatedly raised the issue with her Federal counterpart Murray Watt.

“I speak with Murray Watt regularly — whenever someone raises something with me, I speak to him,” she said.

“I’m frustrated with this decision by the Federal Government, but I’m not sure how much more I can advocate.”

Camera Icon WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis and Pastoralists and Graziers Association president Tony Seabrook at PGA's annual convention. Credit: Adam Poulsen / Countryman

Ms Jarvis, who is the member for the South West Region, said she spoke with farmers “all the time” and the door to her Margaret River electorate office was always open.

“I’ve checked with my office and asked is there anyone who has requested a meeting that has not gotten a meeting, and the answer is no… people know how to contact my office,” she said.

She also defended the Premier over recent comments he made in parliament that the looming ban was unrelated to the plummeting price of sheep in WA, saying the remarks were made “during the heat of debate”.

“I can assure you that I have reiterated my understanding that the confidence in the sheep industry is declining as a result of the decision to ban live export,” she said.

“We all know that there are issues on the East Coast that are also causing a decline in prices.

“We know that people are destocking as they’re worried about going into drought as the El Nino was declared. There are lots of factors.”

Ms Jarvis’ speech was met with a mixed reaction from the crowd of about 70 farmers, pastoralists and industry figures.

During a subsequent Q+A session, York sheep producer Peter Boyle applauded the Minister for her “fantastic” speech

“At last, we’ve seen your passion,” he said.

“If you spoke like that on the TV and (to) the cameras… and if you’d wind the Premier up the same amount, we’d be doing a lot better.”

Another farmer accused Ms Jarvis of having an “indignant” attitude and of “failing to call out” Federal Labor on the issue.

PGA president Tony Seabrook, also a York farmer, announced he would present a letter to all WA-based Federal Labor MPs and asked Ms Jarvis if she would sign it.

Camera Icon WAFarmers president John Hassell, left, and Pastoralists and Graziers Association president Tony Seabrook have penned a letter calling on Federal Labor to rethink its impending live sheep export ban. Credit: Adam Poulsen / Countryman

“Today, (WAFarmers president) John Hassell and I will sign a letter addressed to every Federal parliamentarian in the Labor Party in WA, to seek a meeting with them to discuss the issues in front of the sheep industry,” Mr Seabrook said.

“Minister, I’m just wondering if you will put your name on the same later.”

Ms Jarvis declined.

“Signing letters – I’m not going to play politics with this,” she said.

“I’m telling the facts to my colleagues and they know the facts, and my my Cabinet colleagues know this.”