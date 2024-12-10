The detection of Giant African Snail on a container vessel at Port Botany in New South Wales has been a timely reminder of Australia’s need for strong biosecurity measures. A spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry confirmed to date no other GAS had been detected on the vessel, though inspections were ongoing. Some 150 containers were unloaded off the vessel, with the detection of numerous snails on the deck reported via DAFF’s website on December 2. Giant African Snails are among the world’s most destructive pests, known to feed on more than 500 species of plants including pulse and legume crops, cotton, vegetables, ornamental plants and the bark of large trees. They are a culinary delicacy in places such as sub-Saharan Africa and also kept in other countries as pets. But they pose a major threat to Australia, having a ferocious appetite, and being one of the largest land snails in the world with a shell length of between 5 to 20cm and weighing up to 1kg. Native to east coastal Africa, the snails are also found across Asia, the Pacific, the Americas and Europe. The last detection of live Giant African Snails on a vessel in Australia was in September 2024, DAFF said. DAFF’s Hitchhiker Pest Program aims to address the risk of pests carried via sea containers, their cargoes and associated packaging. Improving sea container designs is one part of the program to increase offshore controls. Modifications such as replacing wooden floorboards with steel floors have resulted in a significant reduction in hitchhiker pest and contaminant risk. The International Plant Protection Convention - an intergovernmental treaty that aims to protect the world’s plants, agricultural products and natural resources from plant pests - has backed structural changes to shipping containers as a preferred way forward in the industry.