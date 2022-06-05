Changes to irrigation strategies on Michael Twomey’s Boyanup dairy farm have led to “a lot better production,” with the innovative farmer praising the use of soil moisture probes to optimise pasture growth.

Formerly an engineer, the third-generation dairy farmer is now back on the land, with a focus on “putting cows first,” while maximising efficiency and improving irrigation.

He made his foray back into the industry working across the four Scott River and Warner Glen-based Peninsula Downs dairies, owned by his sister’s partner and former WA Farmer of the Year Ross Woodhouse.

In 2015 Mr Twomey returned to his Boyanup roots, where his grandfather began dairying in 1944.

Having more recently been leased by Iluka, Peninsula Downs took the farm over seven years ago, with Mr Twomey and Mr Woodhouse building a new dairy on the greenfield site.

Starting with a blank canvas allowed them to run a suite of innovative projects and trials, in line with the family-run enterprises’ vision to establish efficient and progressive farms.

Camera Icon Dardanup dairy farmer Michael Twomey. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

Today, Mr Twomey milks 400 Friesians, Jerseys and crossbreds, calving three times a year, with a focus on milk solids over milk production, which he said was “Ross’ philosophy”.

“We concentrate on the smaller-frame cow,” Mr Twomey said. “So we accept a lesser volume of milk, we don’t have big huge cows pumping out 50L of milk.

“We’ve still got a fair few high producers but I’m concentrating on milk solids because that’s what you actually get paid on.

“So while my milk might be 1000-1500L lower than the average, my milk solids will be on par.

“The cows are smaller, eat less, are efficient converters and walk in and out.”

Looking for further ways to improve efficiency, the Boyanup farmer recently wrapped up a three-year Smarter Irrigation for Profit project, funded through Dairy Australia and Western Dairy.

Three electronic moisture probes were placed in the area under pivot to measure the amount of Readily Available Water (RAW) in the soil, as well as electronic rain gauges.

Together with predictive evapotranspiration (ETo) and rainfall forecasting, the information was all accessible on an app, which Mr Twomey said he checked “almost every day, if not every day”.

Camera Icon Dairy farmer Ross Woodhouse with daughters Ebony Woodhouse and Abby Woodhouse. Credit: supplied / supplied

Western Dairy project officer and agronomist Sam Taylor said by getting a better understanding of soil moisture levels, they decided to change irrigation strategies which led to “much better production”.

The probes revealed while the top soil was moist, the soil below was drying out, prompting two major changes — irrigating earlier in the year and running the pivots for longer.

“By adopting a strategy where we slowed the pivot down and watered a bit more per watering, we were pushing water deeper into the profile,” Mr Taylor said.

“So if we ran into a couple of days where we had 10-12mm of ETo, there was enough moisture underneath that pasture for it to keep on going, even if it wasn’t going full steam.”

Mr Twomey said by knowing the rainfall forecast, the amount of moisture in the soil and how much evaporation was going on, meant he could avoid the plants “going into stress” and optimise their growth.

The data gave him the confidence to turn the pivots off during the second year of the project due to the low efficiency they were seeing, turning it back on at early germination instead to grow more feed.

Mr Taylor called it a “really good outcome”.

It has important implications for the enterprise, where Mr Twomey tries to direct graze “as much as possible” to improve efficiency.

“Off grass and pivots I’m doing more than 60 per cent direct grazing, so I’m cutting less fodder and using less than 28-30 per cent of grain in the dairy,” he said.

“I’m not a very good mechanic and I don’t like sitting in tractors so we use machines as less as possible.

“A couple of years ago I placed silage pits in different locations on the farm and the cows eat directly off it, I run a hotwire along it and move it 100-150mm every day and they just drip graze on it and when it’s wet they get pulled off and put in the paddock.”

While the three-year irrigation project has come to its official end, Mr Twomey intends to continue using the tools into the future to continue to get the most out of his system.