A report into how to improve train lighting — including on those carting grain in the Wheatbelt — is still being prepared more than six months after trials were due to wrap up but the national rail safety regulator says the “world-first research” will be revealed soon.

Two of Australia’s biggest rail companies, Aurizon and Pacific National, agreed in March last year to trial new lighting on their trains in response to a nationwide campaign aimed at reducing the number of people killed at level crossings.

The campaign is spearheaded by a group of 12 families who have lost loved ones in rail crossing accidents, including four from WA.

The trials are being overseen by the Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator, which appointed the Monash Institute for Rail Technology to “independently assess” the trials the ONRSR said were “world-first” in terms of approach and hardware.

The ONRSR used a luminance camera imported from overseas to assess the trials on CBH Group, Aurizon and Pacific National trains late last year, marking the first time the technology had been used in the southern hemisphere.

Aurizon has been trialing lighting on CBH Group and Aurizon-owned trains in the Wheatbelt, while Pacific National fitted a freight train in Victoria with LED lights.

Camera Icon A Pacific National train in the Hunter Valley fitted with LED lights. Credit: Pacific National / Pacific National

An ONRSR spokesman said the trials were held during the second half of last year and assessed the “impact of additional locomotive lighting on the overall visibility of trains”,

He said the trials involved measuring the ambient background and luminance of the front of a locomotive when fitted with additional lighting — predominantly LED and halogen beacon lighting.

A handful of WA’s campaigners are expected to tour the CBH lighting trials in the Wheatbelt early next month.

The trials were launched two months after the Australasian Centre for Rail Innovation released a 134-page report investigating how train visibility could be improved, identifying about 30 potential controls for improving train visibility at level crossings.

They were originally expected to be complete at the end of June but did not finish until the end of the year.

A spokesman attributed the delay to difficulty sourcing components from overseas and the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and said the Monash Institute for Rail Technology was preparing its report.

He said the results would be shared with rail safety stakeholders “as soon as possible” after spending the past year regularly communicating with rail safety campaigners via video conference and email.

“Both the approach and hardware underpinning the independent evaluation represent world-first research into train conspicuity that has never been done to this level of detail,” he said.

“The major measurement tool used throughout the trials was a luminance camera brought to Australia specifically for use in this project. This was the first time this technology had ever been used in the southern hemisphere.

“The work will help with assessments of the effectiveness of new lighting solutions in relation to Australian Standard 7531.”

The trials involved luminance measurements at various locations and considered a range of variables, including weather conditions, time of day and vegetation within and around the rail corridor.

It also considered train cleanliness, distance from the viewer, the angle of the train, the arrangement and type of lighting on the trains, train colour and the speed and distance of trains relative to level crossings.

An Aurizon spokesman said the trials of LED lighting on locomotives were “continuing to progress”.

“Aurizon is working to conclude the trials in coming months, informed by the independent assessment of the trials conducted by the Monash Institute for Rail Technology and overseen by the Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator,” he said.

“With regard to the potential use of reflective paint, this is still at concept stage and is being given detailed consideration.”

A Pacific National spokeswoman said the company and other members of the Freight on Rail Group of Australia had been working closely with the ONRSR and Monash University Railway of Technology to develop and implement the “extensive trials”.

“In Victoria last year, Pacific National fitted a freight train with LED lights to assist Monash University’s independent study in the measurement of luminance contrast between a locomotive and its background,” she said.

Using reflective, luminescent paint on train wagons has also been touted as a way to boost illumination, but both Pacific National and Aurizon said the idea was at “concept stage” as part of the ONRSR trials.

“Safety at passive level crossings involves a number of complex factors, including driver behaviour and line of sight issues associated with historical road and track geometry like bends on the network and vegetation management,” the Pacific National spokesman said.

There are more than 23,000 level crossings in Australia, including 509 passive level crossings in WA.

Of these, 417 are controlled by stop signs while the remaining 92 — many in the Wheatbelt — are fitted only with give way signs.

In recent years, the number of collisions and near-misses at level crossings has largely unchanged, despite a COVID-19 related reduction in road and pedestrian movements at crossings nationwide.

Wondinong station pastoralist Lara Jensen started advocating for safety upgrades at level crossings after her brother Christian Jensen and his two friends Jess Broad and Hilary Smith were killed when their car collided with a wheat train near Jennacubbine in 2000.

An inquest found no one in the car had seen the train approach due to the absence of lighting and warning signs.

The campaign has the public support of the National Farmers Federation, the WA Nationals, the Country Women’s Association of WA and NSW, WAFarmers, Western Roads Federation, and the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA.

ONRSR has turned its focus to the priority of the issue of train conspicuity and safety at regional crossings after the organisation commissioned the Australasian Centre for Rail Innovation to review research and best practice in this area.

It has also been overseeing trials by the freight industry of possible train visibility controls.

The WA Government late last year launched a review into signage at all main line level railway crossings across the State, with Main Roads’ observations being used to create a risk score for each crossing.

While the report is still being finalised, Main Roads had deemed that “the minimum level of control” would be upgraded to a stop sign where sight line requirements for give way signs were not met on an operational rail line.