Margaret River winemaker Jackie Jarvis has retained the agriculture portfolio in seismic cabinet reshuffle that has included creating new ministers for each of the State’s regional areas. Ms Jarvis, who was named WA Agriculture Minister in December 2022, also kept the small business and forestry portfolios, and picked up fisheries and a newly-created portfolio called Mid West. After Labor was hit with big swings against the Government in regional areas, Mr Cook said each of the State’s regions would be allocated its own portfolio — including Kimberley, Pilbara, Wheatbelt, Mid West, Great Southern, Goldfields-Esperance and South West. Regional Development Minister Stephen Dawson has taken up the new Kimberley portfolio, while Amber-Jade Sanderson was allocated Pilbara, Reece Whitby picked up Great Southern and Hannah Beazley the Gascoyne portfolio. Goldfields-Esperance was allocated to WA Mines Minister and Leader of the House David Michael, while long-serving Bunbury MLA Don Punch took South West, and Education Minister Sabine Winton picked up Wheatbelt. Regional West Australians sent a clear message to Roger Cook and Labor at polling booths at the March 8 State election, with a significant swing against the party despite its landslide victory. WAFarmers chief executive Trevor Whittington said the move was symbolic-only but one farmers would be watching closely. “The appointment of regional ministers, are just a reflection that the Royalties for Regions system is completely dead and the State government is staggering around to look for an alternative,” he said. “Labor is not genuinely interested in the regions.” But he said the organisation would continue its “robust and constructive” relationship with Ms Jarvis. “I sent a text to Jackie, saying ‘if you thought agriculture was difficult, fisheries is twice as hard,” he said. “But at least we are starting to bring of agriculture and fisheries closer together. “It will be her job to make sure both are appropriately funded as I have grave concerns about the funding allocated to the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development.” Liberal leader Libby Mettam said the Premier had used the Cabinet to reward “union-owned MPs”. Simone McGurk will take responsibility for aged care and seniors, while Sabine Winton will focus on preventative health. Ms Sanderson, who has served as Health Minister since 2021, reportedly requested a shift out of the role last year, with the Premier moving her into an economic portfolio in energy and decarbonisation, manufacturing, skills and TAFE. Asked on the decision to split the health portfolio amongst four ministers, Mr Cook said the Government was taking a “team like” approach to the crucial sector. Mr Cook’s wide-ranging post-election reshuffle has also seen Deputy Premier Rita Saffioti shed tourism, but pick up sport and recreation. Environment Minister Reece Whitby has picked up police and tourism, while Paul Papalia has held responsibility for the prison system and added emergency services. Mr Cook denied stripping Mr Papalia of police was a demotion, saying he wanted him to focus on defence industries as WA works to take a leading role as part of the AUKUS partnership. Tony Buti will replace John Quigley as Attorney-General, while Sabine Winton will replace Dr Buti as Education Minister. Newcomers Jessica Stojkovski and Matthew Swinbourn have been appointed as Child Protection and Environment ministers respectively. NEW CABINET