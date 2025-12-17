Storm cell blows the roofs off sheds, brings down powerlines

Ferocious storms that blew the roofs off sheds, felled powerlines and dumped rain on ripe crops have shifted attention from harvest to clean-up for some farmers. David Hamilton’s property at Berkshire Valley, east of Moora, was belted by what he described as a “super cell-like storm” that dumped 21.4mm of rain on his farm just before he planned to wrap up harvest and have a well-earned break. The storm destroyed the roof of his machinery shed — tearing sheets of metal clean off and dumping them metres away. Thunderstorms developed across the South West Land division on Saturday, December, 13, bringing nearly 479,000 lightning strikes and igniting fires in the Mid West, Perth metro area, Wheatbelt and Lower South West. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Greater Perth and parts of country WA around 3pm on Sunday, December 14, with the Bureau of Meteorology warning of damaging winds, heavy rainfall, flash flooding and large hail stones. Wind gusts hit more than 100km/h as the temperature soared beyond 40c across the metro and regional areas — reaching 42c in Gingin — and multiple fires broke out across the State. About 115,000 Western Power customers experienced outages across the Wheatbelt, Mid West and Perth areas, marking the biggest outage for the State since 2010. The utility offered customers who had experienced power loss for over 12 hours the chance to apply for a $120 payment. The wild weather sent social media into overdrive, with some reporting small hailstones in Bindoon, and others posting photographs of flooded backyards and paddocks. Latham resident Roz Campbell took to social media on Sunday, saying the “very strong winds and rain” for about 30 minutes was reminiscent of cyclone Seroja, the third-deadliest tropical cyclone on record in Australia. The Department of Fire and Emergency services released a statement on Sunday night claiming there had been a “high volume of emergency triple-0 calls”. The Bureau of Meteorology issued a heatwave warning on Monday, December 15. Areas of WA set to be affected are Goldfields, Eucla, South West, South Coastal, South East Coastal, Great Southern and Central Wheatbelt. The heatwave conditions were set to continue over the southwest before contracting to eastern parts of the State by the middle of the week as a trough moved inland from the west coast. Towns likely to be impacted included Hopetoun, Hyden, Kalgoorlie, Katanning, Lake Grace, Mount Barker, Narrogin, Ravensthorpe and Wagin. RAIN TOTALS (December 12-14) Mukinbudin 18mm Belka East 18mm Tammin 17mm Watheroo 16.4mm Buntine West 15mm Babakin 14mm Koorda 13mm Westonia 13mm Bonnie Rock 11mm Bindoon 10mm Wongan Hills 8mm Kweda 7mm