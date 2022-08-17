A Wheatbelt community forced to run life-saving medical facilities off a generator during a three-day blackout has slammed Western Power’s “archaic” infrastructure for the debacle.

Quairading residents were forced to shiver through icy temperatures or leave town during the snafu, after a broken power pole plunged 471 homes and businesses into darkness on Sunday morning.

Despite SMS reassurances from Western Power that crews were “doing everything possible” to have it back on in three hours — it was three days before before it was fixed.

It has sparked outrage and calls for more reliable power to regional communities.

Shire chief executive Nicole Gibbs said the extended outage was “just not acceptable” and the “seemingly archaic” infrastructure regional communities were forced to rely on needed to be addressed.

“You had a community in chaos,” she said. “At no level is this acceptable — something needs to be done.

“You have old people not being able to use dialysis machines, old people not being able to store medications in refrigerators and pensioners losing food and not having money to replenish that food three days later.

“It’s a social issue.”

During the three-day saga residents took refuge in the Town Hall, which the Shire ran off its own generator to provide a place where people could keep warm, charge their phones, put food in the fridge and have a hot shower.

“We put the heating on, we had Netflix in there, free tea and coffee, we’ve got a lot of refrigeration if people wanted to bring their food in,” Ms Gibbs said.

“It’s not a lot we could offer, but at least it was something.

“A lot of people actually left town.”

The outage also impacted residents in South Quairading, Dangin, Wamenusking, Bulyee, Dulbelling, Badjaling, Balkuling, Pantapin, Aldersyde, Merredin and Yoting.

Small-scale generators were deployed to power the Merredin District Hospital and Berringa Frail Aged Lodge, but the wider community was left in the dark.

During the outage, the mercury dropped to 3.5 degrees as a cold front moved through on Sunday and Monday, dumping 40mm of rain across the agricultural region.

A Western Power spokesman said the flooded grounds made the area where the broken pole was located inaccessible and posed an “extreme safety risk” and rendered the ground too wet to install new poles.

Ms Gibbs said the shire on Monday was informed a high voltage large-scale generator was being deployed, but would not be in town until Wednesday 5pm as it was coming from up north.

“I kicked up a bit of a stink, if I’m honest,” she said. “We’re not going to accept that — at no level is this acceptable.

“Why is it taking until Wednesday five o’clock to get the generator?

“We pay extraordinary high rates for power in this State and we’re completely reliant on seemingly archaic infrastructure that the State claims they can’t afford to fix but they insist on keeping it.

“I’m not from the Wheatbelt and what was interesting to me is how how it’s been normalised . . . because it’s so frequent. It’s sad.”

At about 3pm Tuesday, a day earlier than anticipated, crews from Perth with specialised equipment fixed the pole and power was returned, before the generator even arrived.

While pleased, it left many scratching their heads as to what changed to make that possible.

“If they couldn’t do it 24 hours before what changed so significantly, that suddenly we could get that pole up and stabilise it,” Ms Gibbs said.

“Because in-between them telling me, ‘there’s no way to stabilise it,’ we had another inch of rain.”

Liberal Party leader David Honey said the frequency of blackouts in regional WA was rising and there needed to be better back-up contingencies in place.

“It is unacceptable that regional WA is again left in the dark when it comes to reliable power, or at least reliable back-up power,” he said.

“Experiencing outages during a storm may be understandable, as well as not being able to repair the lines in dangerous conditions.

“However, there needs to be a suitable alternative for when the lights go out other than a three-day wait for a back-up generator.

“It shouldn’t be left up to the Shire to provide a back-up generator so people can have a hot shower and be able to cook.”

Western Power has urged people to stay at least eight metres away from fallen power lines or damage to the network, and to report any signs of damage to Western Power’s emergency number on 13 13 51.

Outages are reported at westernpower.com.au/faults-outages.