Keep the Sheep campaigners have clapped back at anti live export leaflets being dropped into letterboxes around Perth. The leaflets, authorised by Angela Martin of volunteer group Stop Live Exports, claimed Australian sheep endured “inherent suffering” and heat stress on journeys from Australia to international markets. A “phase out facts” panel claimed more than 500 job opportunities would be created by slaughtering all sheep in Australia, and that the boxed meat market was worth 58 times more in dollar value than live sheep exports. Australian Livestock Exporters Council chief executive Mark Harvey-Sutton labelled the information in the leaflets as “a rehash of the misinformation typical of the animal activists”, saying many of the claims were “easily falsifiable”. “Some of the points raised are fact — the industry is a small part of the overall red meat industry, however this is not a reason to ban it,” he said. “Other claims are easily falsifiable, like the one about how animals are handled overseas. “These activist groups well know that Australia’s standards of animal welfare (ESCAS) follow the animal to the point of slaughter.” Mr Harvey-Sutton said the Stop Live Exports’ 44,000 signature petition, calling for an end to the trade, had been dwarfed by a Keep the Sheep petition calling for the ban to be overturned. At the time of print, that survey had garnered more than 114,000 signatures. The Australian Parliament has passed laws to end live sheep exports by sea by May 1, 2028. But the decision has emerged as a hot topic ahead of the May 3 Federal election, with the Coalition vowing to reverse the ban and pro live export group Keep the Sheep campaigning to turn Labor-held seats in Perth. The leaflets, which urged readers to “help spread the truth”, pointed to a 2023 RSPCA survey that claimed 71 per cent of West Australians backed the phase-out and 78 per cent of people surveyed supported the move if farmers received transition aid. Mr Harvey-Sutton said the “push poll” was refuted by a five year survey commissioned by LiveCorp and Meat and Livestock Australia, and carried out by Voconiq, that examined attitudes towards live exports. He said it painted a “far more nuanced picture”. “The 2024 pulse survey showed that 76 per cent agreed that the benefits either outweighed (41 per cent), or are equal to (35 per cent), the costs of live exports,” Mr Harvey-Sutton said. “The Keep the Sheep campaign has thousands of supporters across WA and Australia who care about the jobs and livelihoods of their fellow West Australians and want to see them succeed and thrive in a business that Australia leads the world in,” he said.