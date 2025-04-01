Keep the Sheep protesters made themselves heard as Anthony Albanese rolled into WA this week, showing up at two different events in Perth and Geraldton to highlight the “destruction” the future live sheep ban is causing. Corrigin farmer Steve Bolt, a Keep the Sheep committee member, and well-known truck driver Tim Montague joined other agricultural representatives at the Prime Minister’s press conference at St John of God Midland Public Hospital on Monday, March 31. Mr Bolt said the pair circled the hospital — where Mr Albanese announced a $355 million upgrade to the hospital — with two trucks adorned with Keep the Sheep signage, after being denied entry to the press conference. He said the Prime Minister was “ushered” into the presser via a different door to the public entrance WA Premier Roger Cook used. “We drove laps as the announcement was going on... we wanted the opportunity to send a clear message that Keep the Sheep is going to continue,” he said. “We will continue to put pressure on the Prime Minister every single time he is in WA. “Every time he comes to WA, he fails to come and see the impact of the proposed ban. “We didn’t spot the Prime Minister, but he would have known we were there.” Outside the hospital, Keep the Sheep protester Helen Quaife also shouted Labor needed to be placed last by voters and that it didn’t care about regional Australians or agriculture. The Prime Minister visited WA for the 30th time in the top job as he tries to sandbag seats in the first week of the election campaign. Later that evening, a trio of Keep the Sheep supporters turned out to a sundowner at the Ocean Centre Hotel in Geraldton organised by Labor’s Durack candidate Karen Wheatland and assistant to the Prime Minister and Perth MP, Patrick Gorman. While Mr Albanese was not at that event, Keep the Sheep campaigners used the opportunity to spread their message. Kalbarri grazier Calum Carruth drove his truck around the venue and honked his horn in solidarity with sheep farmers. He said he made the journey to “make a point”. “I just think it’s (live export) vital for rural Australia,” he said. “We are dying, and the Government is just legislating us out of existence. It’s crazy.” Mr Carruth was also among thousands that drove trucks and cars through the Perth CBD during a mass-scale Keep the Sheep rally on Friday, March 28, saying he had received honks of support from other drivers. When asked what his message was to the Federal Government, Mr Carruth believed they weren’t listening. He urged voters to think about their future. “Your Greens, teal, independent experiment has failed,” he said. “We have a Government that’s incapable of doing anything, and we’ve had them for several years now. “We need to pick a side and vote for them unequivocally, and for my money it’s the Coalition.” The Federal Government plans to phase out live sheep exports by May 2028 and has announced a $139.7m package to help farmers transition away from the trade. But farmers and the WA Government have described the package as inadequate given the scale of damage the export ban could inflict on regional communities in WA.