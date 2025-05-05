Keep the Sheep campaigners are regrouping after Labor won the Federal Election and dashed their hopes a Coalition Government would be able to reverse Anthony Albanese’s plan to ban the live sheep export trade. A firm decision on the direction of the grassroots movement was still up in the air on Monday, with votes still being counted but it’s not looking good for the Keep the Sheep movement with Labor holding an 85-seat majority government and the Coalition reeling from its worst Federal election result in history. Farmers had mobilised behind the Keep the Sheep movement since its inception last year, targeting targeting marginal seats in WA like Tangney, Hasluck, Swan, Pearce and Cowan with messaging about the importance of live sheep exports to regional communities. Keep the Sheep volunteers spent hundreds of hours letterboxing, holding events in the CBD, talking to city residents and were also the driving force behind major truck rallies in Perth in May last year and March this year. Keep the Sheep spokesman Ben Sutherland said those behind the campaign were immensely proud of what it had achieved and would continue fighting for the industry, despite the election result. While the campaign failed to turn any WA Labor-held seats Liberal, Mr Sutherland of the most successful parts of the campaign was raising awareness about what the ban would do to families and communities in country towns. “We held massive rallies, events and letterboxed thousands of homes,” he said. “We advocated for our industry and brought the fight to Canberra’s doorstep as well as across WA.” WA Liberal ranks failed to make inroads in metropolitan Perth at the weekend, with, with Labor retaining seats originally in Keep the Sheep’s sights including Tangney, Swan, Hasluck, Peace, and Cowan. Mr Sutherland said while Keep the Sheep would take some time to regroup and see where to take the campaign, they remained unapologetic about taking a bold stand. “If we wouldn’t stand up for our industry, no one would. We have given it a massive effort and watch this space,” Mr Sutherland said. Labor’s swing was just 1.2 per cent in WA, lower than other States, with some backlash in outer suburban areas and regional WA, but came after a 10 per cent swing in 2022. WA regional seats O’Connor and Durack swung significantly towards the Liberals, something Mr Sutherland said was in part due to Keep the Sheep’s persistence and willingness to take on the “well-funded” Labor party and activist groups. “What it shows us is that when people come together to save their industry and are passionate and unafraid to do hard things, they can make a difference. Our industry is worth fighting for,” he said. “We connected with voters in a way that the parties were unable to, because we’re real people fighting for our livelihoods and communities.”