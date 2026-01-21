Kimberley cattle vet Tracy Sullivan has been appointed to the National Farmers’ Federation board, marking what is believed to be the first time the region has a representative helping guide the national farm lobby group. Dr Sullivan was appointed to a 12-month term in December, filling a casual vacancy created when Queensland cattle producer Hamish McIntyre was elected president in October after long-term leader David Jochinke stepped down. While difficult to confirm, it is believed to be the first time in the National Farmers’ Federation’s 46-year history it has had a board member from WA’s Kimberley region — best known agriculturally for its pastoral stations, horticulture and aquaculture enterprises. Dr Sullivan is now one of two WA directors on the seven-person board, sitting alongside Pingelly farmer and NFF vice-president John Hassell. Based in Broome, Dr Sullivan is an experienced cattle veterinarian with more than two decades working across the supply chain. Her career includes roles as a grassroots beef producer, veterinary consultant and positions within industry and government. Dr Sullivan is also a director with the Australian Veterinary Association and was recently appointed to the newly formed National Food Council. She is also a graduate from the NFF’s Diversity in Agriculture leadership program, which provides leadership training, networking opportunities, and support for individuals from diverse backgrounds to succeed in the agriculture industry. Mr McIntyre said Dr Sullivan would be an asset to the board. “Tracy has a deep knowledge of agricultural supply chains and policy, understands first-hand the realities of being a producer, and recognises the importance of industry and government working together,” he said. Mr Hassell said it was a boon to have two directors from WA, which was a “very important” part of the nation’s farming sector. “The Kimberley is an important part of our agricultural output in WA ... and she is very well qualified,” he said. “It is good to have two people from WA.” Based in Canberra, the National Farmers’ Federation advocates on behalf of farmers to the Australian Government, opposition parties, and Federal agencies. It works to ensure that laws, policies and regulations reflect the realities of farming and regional Australia. Dr Sullivan was contacted for comment.