Lab-produced meat could be hitting Australian supermarkets as the first round of public consultation for cultured quail wraps up soon. It comes after Vow Food, an Australian company aiming to grow cultured meat for commercial distribution, applied to Food Standards Australia New Zealand to evaluate its cultured quail, which was approved as safe to eat after months of safety investigations. In order to amend the Australia New Zealand Food Standards Code and bring cultivated foods in for consumption, FSANZ is now running public consultation on its findings about cultured quail. The consultation is expected to wrap up in February. Food Frontier’s executive director Dr Simon Eassom congratulated FSANZ on the progress made in evaluating the cultivated meat. “FSANZ is undertaking a comprehensive scientific evaluation to ensure foods made using Vow’s cultured quail as a food ingredient are safe,” he said. “This is an exciting step, particularly because, as reinforced currently at COP28, innovative food technologies are going to become essential means of meeting the growing demand for meat without adding further to ecological and environmental degradation. “We don’t expect cultivated meat to ever replace conventional meat, but with the growing global population and increasing demand for protein, there is room for both.” WAFarmers presidant John Hassell voiced his opposition to lab-grown meat, saying cultivated meats would never be able to replace the real thing. “Most people actually prefer the real taste of game,” he said. Mr Hassell said he did not see a future in cultivated meats for Australia. Cultivated meat is created by taking a small sample of source cells from an animal and mimicking the natural cell growth in a lab. In 2020, Singapore became the first country in the world to approve cultivated meat products, followed by the United States in 2023. After the first consultation, FSANZ will continue with a second round by putting its proposed amendments to the Food Standards Code to public consultation. If successful, FSANZ will notify ministers responsible for food regulation who can ask for a review or agree the proposed standard can become law. Currently, Australia and New Zealand have four companies involved with cultivated meats, however, lab-grown food has not been approved for consumption in either country.