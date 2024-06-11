Long-time Labor MLC for the Agricultural Region Darren West has decided to hang up his hat and leave politics, saying he will not contest the 2025 State election. It comes after Mr West, who is also a Jennacubbine farmer, initially announced he would run again in the next State election, before “immediately” regretting the call. Mr West took to Facebook on Saturday to announce his plans to leave politics. “Over the past few weeks, it’s become clear to me that at 60, it will be time to go back to the farm and to pursue interests outside of politics,” he wrote. “I have decided not to nominate for a place in the Legislative Council at next year’s State election.” Mr West was elected to the WA Legislative Council as a Labor party member for the Agricultural Region at the 2013 State election. He would go on to be re-elected at the 2017 and 2021 elections. Mr West held several government positions including the parliamentary secretary for regional development, agriculture and food, Wheatbelt and Mid West, and parliamentary secretary to the minister for environment, climate action, racing and gaming. “Being a Member of Parliament is a unique honour that is afforded to very few,” Mr West said. “I’m so very grateful to everyone who has made this possible, particularly the voters of the Agricultural Region. “There’s a lot of people to acknowledge and thank, I’ll do this during the rest of my current term which ends in May next year. “In the meantime it will be business as usual and I’ll be doing all that I can to ensure the re-election of Roger Cook and a WA Labor Government and doing what’s right for WA.”