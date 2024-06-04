Much-needed rainfall across parts of WA’s South West and Great Southern on Saturday marked a good start to the winter growing season.

A cold front brought isolated thunderstorms and strong winds to coastal areas from Mandurah to Albany.

By Sunday, the cold front had moved into central WA, bringing with it light to moderate falls.

At the start of the week, winds had eased and a high-pressure system had moved into the South West.

The Mid West growing region recorded some good rain over the seven days to June 3, with Binnu recording 41.2mm and Mingenew not far behind at 32.8mm.

Camera Icon West Binnu grain and sheep farmer Terry Carson. Credit: Supplied / Supplied

West Binnu grain grower Terry Carson said they received 28mm on Saturday night but he had heard totals varied a lot around his area.

He said much of the Mid West had been dry, with minimal germination occurring, but the recent rain would help things along with more forecast this coming weekend.

Showers varied across the Wheatbelt, with the highest recording in New Norcia, where 52.8mm was received between May 28 and June 3.

Meckering, Quairading and Pingelly also fared well, receiving 27.4mm, 22.2mm and 29mm respectively.

Rainfall as far east as Merredin did not eventuate as much as was hoped.

Merredin contract harvester Mal Willis said they received 7mm, which was a little disappointing.

“I can see some crop starting to poke its head through but no canola yet,” he said.

The South West has seen some much larger rainfall records, with Harvey recording 158.2mm over seven days up to June 3.

Not far behind was Dardanup, recording 131.4mm over seven days, followed by Northcliffe on 119mm.

Arthur River sheep and grain grower Lucy Hall said things had really picked up following Saturday’s rain, where they recorded 26mm.

“We have moved our rams on to perennials as well as our dry ewes but still have some in containment feeding,” she said.

“On Thursday, we finished seeding so the rain has really come at a good time.”

The rainfall did make it inland to the Great Southern growing region, where Pingrup received 23.2mm over seven days, Newdegate 14.2mm and Lake King 12.2mm.

Newdegate beef producer and grain grower Nic Kelly said they received a lot less than they were hoping for over the weekend, with only 2mm recorded.

He said overall things were not looking too bad thanks to earlier rainfall, with pasture paddocks starting to pick up.

“We are about halfway through seeding and are mainly putting in oats this year across 100ha,” Mr Kelly said.

Pingrup grain grower Dustin Harris was also disappointed after receiving 4mm on Saturday.

“I wish it had an extra zero on it,” he said

“Things are going OK despite having no subsoil moisture.”

He said the canola and barley they had sown earlier in the year were really struggling.

Their program this year comprised a total of 9400ha, with an even spread of wheat and barley of about 3500ha each, as well as lupins and canola.

The Esperance growing region recorded more than 10mm in Mt Howick, Munglinup and Salmon Gums in the seven days up to and including June 3.

Esperance grain grower Mic Fels said they received 15mm on Wednesday, May 29, which was their first double digit rainfall recording for the year.

He said in the 33 years he had been farming he had never seen it this dry in June.

Their entire crop for the year had now been sown and they were hopeful more follow-up rains were on the way to help with germination.

WA rainfall totals

May 28 – June 3

Mid West

Binnu: 41.2mm

Canna East: 18.6mm

Latham: 8.6mm

Mingenew: 32.8mm

Morawa: 14.8mm

Yuna: 26.8mm

Wheatbelt

Corrigin: 16mm

Hyden: 16.6mm

Kalannie: 10.2mm

Meckering: 27.4mm

Moorine Rock: 7.4mm

Mt Walker: 13.2mm

New Norcia: 52.8mm

Pingelly: 29mm

Quairading: 22.2mm

Wongan Hills: 18.8mm

Great Southern

Denmark: 28.6mm

Marradong: 84.8mm

Lake King: 12.2mm

Newdegate: 14.2mm

Nyabing: 11mm

Pingrup: 23.2mm

Wellstead: 22.6mm

Williams: 51.4mm

South West

Cordering: 39mm

Dardanup: 131.4mm

Dinninup: 72mm

Harvey: 158.2mm

Karridale: 73.6mm

Nannup: 79.6mm

Northcliffe: 119mm

Scott River: 62.4mm

Vasse: 52.3mm

Yanmah: 72.4mm

Esperance

Mt Howick: 14mm

Munglinup: 10.4mm

Salmon Gums: 14.6mm