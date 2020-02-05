David Littleproud has been named Australia’s new agriculture minister, ending days of uncertainty after Bridget McKenzie’s shock resignation on Sunday.

It is a return to the portfolio for Mr Littleproud, who held the portfolio from December 20, 2017 to August 28, 2018, before losing it to Ms McKenzie.

Mr Littleproud had held the water, drought and emergency management portfolios since last year's May election, having held agriculture before that.

He will retain his drought and emergency management portfolios, but his water portfolio will be given to Queensland MP Keith Pitt.

The turbulent agriculture portfolio has a history of change, with eight changes to the portfolio’s leadership during the past 10 years.

During the past six years, Ms McKenzie, Mr Littleproud, and Barnaby Joyce have all held the federal agriculture minister position.

Before that, former Liberal Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull held the role in an acting position for two months, after Joel Fitzgibbon and Joe Ludwig.

Mr Littleproud, also Deputy Nationals Leader, was one of two new ministers named as part of Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s new ministry today.

Mr Pitt will enter cabinet as Minister for Resources, Water and Northern Australia.

Other changes include:

Darren Chester will keep his portfolio as Minister for Veterans Affairs but will be elevated to cabinet.

Assistant Minister Michelle Landry, who is Assistant Minister for Children and Families, will also become the Assistant Minister for Northern Australia.

Kevin Hogan will take on the role as Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister.

Mark Coulton will remains in the outer ministry and Andrew Gee will take on the portfolios of regional education and decentralisation.

The changes came after the resignation of two Nationals Cabinet ministers, Ms McKenzie and Matt Canavan, in two days caused a minor reshuffle.

Mr Littleproud is third minister to take on the important federal agriculture portfolio in less than a year.

Ms McKenzie’s short stint as Australia’s first female federal agriculture minister lasted all of seven months, before she was forced to resign over a pork-barrelling saga.

The incident, coined the ‘sports saga’, involved the awarding of $36,000 to Wangaratta Clay Target Club through a $100 million sports grant program she oversaw in her former role as sports minister.

An investigation by the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet found she breached ministerial standards by failing to disclose her membership of the club.

After weathering more than two weeks of intense scrutiny, Ms McKenzie resigned from cabinet on Sunday, leaving the agriculture portfolio position and the deputy leader of the nationals position open.

She held the sports minister position from December 2017 to May 2019, before taking on the agriculture portfolio after the 2019 election.

Despite losing their portfolios, Senator McKenzie will remain the leader in the Upper House, with Nationals MP Matt Canavan the deputy.

Former Federal Resources and Northern Australia Minister Mr Canavan sensationally quit the frontbench on Monday in a bid to back Mr Joyce’s ultimately unsuccessful attempt to win the Nationals leadership from Mr McCormack on Tuesday.

Mr Joyce this week said he stood by his decision to stand against Mr McCormack but it was time to “get back to our jobs” in the wake of the failed spill.

