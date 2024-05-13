With farmers still reeling from Labor’s announcement of a timeline to end live sheep exports, the Animal Justice Party has wasted no time declaring the cattle trade is next on the cutting block. Federal Labor announced on the weekend May 2028 would be the legislated end date of Australia’s live sheep trade, along with a $107 million transition package to support the industry during the phase-out process. The Animal Justice Party said it was “proud” to “deliver the knockout blow” to the predominantly WA-based industry. “While we wish the phase-out will happen more quickly, our contributions to securing financial support and certainty around transition dates mean there is no turning back,” its statement said. “Everyone should be proud of their work leading to today’s remarkable win for the AJP. However, we know the job is not yet complete.” The AJP listed three major priorities the group were now “laser-focused” on, including ensuring that Labor enshrines the live sheep export end date before the Federal election and making sure coalition parties also commit to the end of live exports. Most alarmingly for the cattle industry, the AJP said it would gear efforts towards ending the live cattle export. Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen’s Association president Bron Christensen said there was a lot of anger and disappointment among northern pastoralists. “It’s exceptionally disappointing,” she said. “As an industry of agriculture, live export, whether sheep or cattle, has done so much work and come so far in the last 10 years with animal welfare.” Ms Christensen said while the AJP’s announcement was upsetting, it was not unexpected. “It’s logical that cattle would be next on the hit list,” she said. In its statement, the AJP referenced “ongoing conversations behind the scenes” between itself and the Labor party which had “helped fine-tune” Government policy. Shadow agriculture minister Colin Stephen de Grussa said the comments only further proved the live-export phase-out campaign had more to do with politics than animal welfare. “(It is) absolutely extraordinary,” he said. “If what they’re saying is true … that (AJP) have somehow done backroom deals with the Labor Party, that just proves that the shutdown of live sheep exports is purely political and has absolutely nothing to do with animal welfare for a start.” Mr de Grussa said while this did not spell the end of the cattle industry, groups such as AJP would not stop until all live exports were banned. “This attack on agriculture is not going to stop ... (this) is just the beginning of the end if we allow ourselves to go down this path where our own food security is threatened,” he said. “We’re a massive agriculture nation and here we are, attacking the very industry that feeds us.” Liberal Agricultural Region MLC Steve Martin echoed Mr de Grussa’s comments. “Make no mistake, the activists are coming for live cattle,” he said. “And what will be next on their anti-agriculture agenda — glyphosate, diesel tractors, long distance road transport of livestock? They will not stop until we are all eating fake meat produced in suburban laboratories powered by composted human waste.” Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt on Monday moved to reassure the cattle industry it would not be next. “We’ve been very clear that we will not be ending the live cattle trade,” he told 6PR radio. “It’s obviously a really critical pillar of the economic base of northern Australia, including in WA. “But really, even from animal welfare grounds, the reality is that cattle are hardier species than sheep. They travel much shorter journeys than sheep journeys. “So we think that the trades are fundamentally different from an animal welfare perspective, but also from an economic perspective as well.”