Australia’s live export peak body has hit out at Animals Australia after the activist group leaked “very concerning” undercover footage allegedly captured in Oman to the ABC before the relevant Federal authorities. The footage, taken by Animals Australia during the Islamic Festival of Sacrifice in mid-June, allegedly shows sheep being sold and slaughtered at locations outside the approved supply chain — in violation of Australian regulations. The ABC has released some of the footage, which is expected to air in full on Monday night — just two weeks before the live sheep trade resumes after the annual northern hemisphere summer moratorium. It comes amid an ongoing probe by the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry into 14 alleged breaches of the Exporter Supply Chain Assurance System (ESCAS) in May, in the lead-up to the religious festival. While Animals Australia provided footage of those alleged breaches to DAFF, the footage captured in June has not been given to the department — according to the ABC. The Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council has issued a statement saying it is “unaware of any new allegations since advising the public of the situation 11 weeks ago”. “If any new allegations are made during this story, then Animals Australia should immediately refer them to DAFF for investigation,” an ALEC spokesman said. “If there are no new allegations, this is simply a rehash of an issue the industry made public nearly three months ago and it should be called out for the political campaign it is — designed to undermine ESCAS, not enhance it. “We consider this investigation by DAFF entirely appropriate and support it completely as part of a strong regulatory system. “We have been very clear in the meantime that we do not wish to prejudice that investigation by making further comment.” Under the ESCAS, introduced in 2011, exporters bear the responsibility of ensuring humane treatment of Australian livestock from arrival in the importing country up to the point of slaughter. This includes keeping animals inside approved vehicles, feedlots and abattoirs. Animals Australia lawyer Shatha Hamade captured the footage of the alleged breaches using a body-worn camera while conducting a series of undercover investigations. Ms Hamade, who speaks fluent Arabic, told the ABC she did this by posing as a buyer at meat markets and livestock saleyards in Oman. Both exporters caught up in the probe — Livestock Shipping Services, and Kuwait Livestock Transport and Trading, which trades as Rural Export and Trading WA — are based in WA. DAFF said in a statement it took regulatory action that required the two companies to implement stronger control arrangements, extra surveillance, and additional reporting. “The department’s action helped mitigate any further potential non-compliance, and further regulatory actions may be imposed as the investigation proceeds,” a DAFF spokesman said. “No other Australian sheep have been exported to Oman since the alleged incidents.” Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt told media the footage was “very concerning” but said it would be inappropriate to draw conclusions or “interfere” with DAFF’s investigation while it was still underway. Senator Watt’s office been contacted for comment. Federal Nationals Leader David Littleproud described the footage as “not acceptable” but doubled down on his support for WA’s live sheep trade, which he said had “world-class standards”. “There will be no Coalition Government we will be part of that doesn’t support live sheep. The fight is not over,” he said. Mr Littleproud — who has vowed to scrap Labor’s policy to phase out the industry if the Coalition wins the next election — said animal welfare outcomes would only be worse if Australia exited the trade. “What we see there (in the footage) is what will become the norm if Australia is not there,” he said. “You have to ask the moral compass of those wanting to shut those industries down. “We can continue to help the rest of the world live up to our standards.”