Roger Cook has skirted around questions on whether he will “stand up for farmers” against Federal Labor’s live sheep export ban after being quizzed in Parliament for the first time as WA’s new Premier.

During a boisterous Question Time on Tuesday, Roe MLA Peter Rundle asked Mr Cook whether he would “actually talk to (Prime Minister) Anthony Albanese” and Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt “and show your support for this WA industry”.

“We’ll make our position clear to the Albanese government,” Mr Cook responded.

“Ultimately, this is a decision of the Federal Government and one (for) which they have a mandate.”

The Albanese Government has committed to phasing out live exports of sheep by sea after taking the issue to the last two Federal elections.

Camera Icon WA Nationals deputy leader Peter Rundle and Opposition leader Shane Love talk to the press. Credit: Ian Munro / The West Australian

Mr Cook did not explicitly say whether his Government backed the trade, but said its “position has not changed”, indicating at least nominal support for the $92 million industry.

Former Premier Mark McGowan repeatedly claimed to support the trade, saying regulatory measures to improve animal welfare — including an annual moratorium on shipments to the Middle East during the Northern Hemisphere summer — had been “sufficient, effective and appropriate”.

When asked whether he would “stand up for farmers and support the sector” — which employs about 3500 West Australians — Mr Cook said his government would “fight for the best possible outcome for the sheep industry in WA”.

“The government is committed to ensuring the best outcome for the WA sheep supply chain and the wider regional communities that will be impacted,” Mr Cook said.

“I encourage everyone with an interest in relation to the sheep industry to have their say during the consultation process.”

He also acknowledged animal welfare improvements industry had made under the McGowan Government’s watch.

“They were important measures, particularly during the height of summer,” Mr Cook said.

Mr Rundle told Countryman he was still “not exactly sure” what the Premier’s position was, but welcomed Mr Cook’s comments that he wanted the best outcome for farmers.

“The best thing he could do is strongly stand up to both the Prime Minister and Federal Agriculture Minister and relay how important this industry is to WA, and that they won’t stand by and let the Federal Government decimate such an important industry,” Mr Rundle said.

“The new Premier needs to stand up and be counted on behalf of WA Agriculture.

“I was pleased to see that he recognised the importance of the improved animal welfare outcomes of the live sheep export industry over the last few years.”

It comes after Federal Nationals leader David Littleproud wrote to Mr Cook on Monday asking him to step in immediately to protect the live sheep trade, which is almost exclusively WA based.

A spokesman for Mr Cook said the Premier “will respond to the correspondence in due course.”