Long-awaited live sheep shipping restrictions announced

The Federal Government has announced its long-awaited live sheep shipping measures for this year’s northern hemisphere summer, confirming Middle East voyages will be halted for up to four months.

Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment has revealed today that Australian live sheep exports will not take place to, or through, the Middle East to any port from June 1 to September 14.

It includes additional prohibited periods for Qatar from May 22 to September 22 and for Oman from May 8 to September 14.

The northern hemisphere summer will be defined from May 1 to October 31.

Under the changes, all live sheep voyages during the northern hemisphere summer must be equipped with automated environmental data loggers.

The temperature and humidity during voyages must also be recorded and reported to the department.

Exporters will also be required to ensure sheep depart with the shortest wool length possible, not exceeding 25mm.

