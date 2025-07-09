WA’s lamb supply faces a shortfall of about 200,000 head from an estimated production of 4.2-4.5 million head with in-State demand at 5.5 million. Price trends for WA trade lamb prices are up 48 per cent year-on-year, and mutton prices have surged 213 per cent year-on-year. Processing volumes on WA lamb kills have dropped 26 per cent week-on-week, and sheep kills fell 240 per cent, driven by seasonal lightness and plant maintenance closures. National slaughter is also down significantly. The market drivers are ongoing for low on-farm offerings and fewer new-season lambs. Seasonal conditions in WA, South Australia and Victoria are limiting supply. Processor and feeder demand remains strong heading into spring. The outlook is for expected demand to stay firm through the third quarter. Interest in breeding ewes is building. Forward pricing tools are available including Agora’s Base Plus contract offer for risk management opportunities for producers. Current WA prices (prompt): Trade lambs: $9.30/kg cwt. Air freight lambs: $7.50/kg cwt. Light mutton: $6.80/kg cwt. Heavy mutton: $6.50/kg cwt. Store lambs (30–40kg): $4.10–4.20/kg lwt. Contact Agora Livestock Trade Desk on 1300 812 345 for more information.