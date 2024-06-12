Agriculture Minister Murray Watt is facing increasing pressure to call for a Senate inquiry into the live sheep export ban Bill — which he said was “a good idea” in previous weeks— but has since avoided commenting on. Politicians and agricultural leaders have slammed the recently announced House of Representatives inquiry, which gave farmers and other stakeholders just seven days to prepare written submissions on how the live export phase-out will affect them. After the two public hearings, with one to be held in Muresk on June 14, the Parliament’s Lower House committee will have until June 21 to produce a report. WA Nationals leader Shane Love said there was “no way” the committee could thoroughly investigate the live export phase-out’s consequences “in such a short amount of time” . “The Albanese Labor Government has clearly already made up its mind,” he said. “This inquiry is a kangaroo court designed to appease their critics without genuinely considering the industry’s concerns.” WAFarmers president John Hassell called the short time frame “despicable” and Pastoralist and Graziers Association of WA president Tony Seabrook labelled the Government’s moves as “underhanded”. “It is the understanding of most of us that this is to try and circumvent a full Senate inquiry,” Mr Seabrook said. “He’s just trying to do whatever he possibly can to get this legislation through the house . . . (he’s) so keen to circumvent due practice to try and have a win on this particular issue. “I, as most people in the industry, are at an absolute loss as to why this man is so eager to pursue a policy that is so patently unpopular with the people he is supposed to represent.” In Senate estimates on May 31, WA senator Slade Brockman asked Senator Watt to confirm if there would be a Senate inquiry, to which Senator Watt replied “of course, there’ll need to be an inquiry”. However, when Senator Brockman continued to pressure Senator Watt to commit to an inquiry that would dedicate “sufficient time” to consult all parts of WA’s sheep industry, Senator Watt said it “would all be a matter for the Senate”. Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council chief executive Mark Harvey-Sutton accused Senator Watt of “walking back” on his promise for a Senate inquiry and said the current Lower House inquiry would not be sufficient. “For farmers, contractors and other people in these WA communities who make long-term decisions about their businesses to only be given a week to tell their stories is shameful,” he said. “This policy is ruinous and a Senate committee that he promised is now not happening. Such a committee needs to listen to WA farmers, instead of looking for votes from inner-city activists.” Federal Nationals leader David Littleproud said there needed to be a comprehensive, long-running inquiry conducted by the Senate — which has the power to block the Bill. “The committee the Nationals tried to obtain would have been given until October, 8, 2024, to report back, allowing thorough and proper investigation, instead of Labor’s rushed inquiry,” he said. “Farmers deserve answers, because Minister Watt is now avoiding a Senate inquiry and still unable to explain the science behind closing the industry and destroying the livelihoods of 3000 farmers.” WA Livestock Exporters Association chair John Cunnington also believed the Lower House consultations were an attempt to avoid holding a Senate inquiry. “We want to see Murray Watt held to his word that there’s going to be a significant inquiry into this,” he said. Senator Watt was contacted for comment.