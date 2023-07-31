Federal authorities are adamant Australia remains free of lumpy skin disease after the virus was detected in cattle shipped from Australia to Indonesia, prompting the suspension of imports from four live export facilities.

Indonesia implemented the temporary ban amid reports 13 cattle were confirmed to be infected with LSD in recent weeks.

Countryman understands the affected cattle were yarded in WA, the Northern Territory and Queensland before being exported.

Cattle throughout Northern Australia are being tested for the virus as a precaution; however, chief veterinary officer Mark Schipp was quick to announce LSD “has never been detected in Australia, and Australia remains free from the disease”.

“The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry has been advised by the Indonesian Agriculture and Quarantine Agency that LSD has been detected in a small number of Australian cattle exported to Indonesia — after those cattle had arrived and spent some time in Indonesia,” he said.

“Given the presence of LSD in Indonesia, positive results in cattle post arrival in Indonesia are not unexpected.

“There is no cause for concern for Australian cattle producers as Australia remains LSD free.

“Australia continues to trade livestock products internationally including live cattle to Indonesia.”

Transmitted by biting insects, LSD is a highly infectious and potentially deadly viral disease of cattle and buffalo that has been spreading throughout Indonesia since early last year.

Its detection in Australia would shut down meat and livestock markets overnight, costing the economy billions of dollars.

“As Australia remains LSD free, a detection of LSD in another country — such as Indonesia — does not change Australia’s animal health status,” Dr Schipp said.

“Australia has robust biosecurity systems in place for the ongoing monitoring of Australia’s animal disease status including for LSD.”

Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said Australian officials were working with Indonesian authorities to reassure them all animals exported from Australia complied with all Indonesian requirements.

“Live cattle exports to Indonesia are continuing and 28 registered establishments are available for use by exporters wishing to trade,” he said.

“Work is already underway to deliver rapid testing and restore exports from those facilities.”

Senator Watt said he was briefed late on Friday afternoon, prompting DAFF to take “quick action to protect our cattle industry”.

This included immediately activating the Response Coordination Group; holding briefings with State and Territory ministers and their respective chief veterinary officers; a briefing with more than 70 industry stakeholders; and commencing rapid diagnostic testing of cattle across Northern Australia.

DAFF officials have also met with Australia’s Ambassador to Indonesia “and other departmental officers who are on the ground in Jakarta”, Senator Watt said.

“Australian producers and our beef supply chain can be assured that we are working around the clock to get a swift resolution to this issue,” he added.

The National Farmers Federation and the Red Meat Advisory Council issued a joint statement on Sunday saying the industry was working closely with the Federal Government to provide the assurances sought by Indonesia.

“We respect the right of Indonesia’s technical authorities to seek relevant assurances that live cattle exported from Australia comply with their animal health requirements,” RMAC chairman John McKillop said.

NFF president Fiona Simson said: “The Department and the Minister have been very proactive in providing industry with information on this developing situation, and the Department continues to be the agency responsible for communicating the situation.”

The industry briefing also included representatives from the Australian Lot Feeders’ Association, Australian Meat Industry Council, Australian Livestock Exporters Council, LiveCorp, and Meat and Livestock Australia.

Cattle Australia chief executive Luke Bowen said 13 cattle had returned positive results for LSD “in recent weeks, a number of days after arrival in Indonesia”.

“It is important to reaffirm that Australia remains LSD-free, confirmed by extensive testing and surveillance across Northern Australia since the detection of LSD in Indonesia in 2022,” he said.

“Further surveillance and testing continue across the northern cattle industry conducted by private and government vets with all testing over the past 12 months showing negative results.

“The Australian cattle industry has a long and deep relationship with Indonesia. This relationship remains critical to Northern Australia and our region underpinning strong economic, social and cultural ties.

“Cattle Australia is continuing to work with the Australian government, the Australian chief veterinary officer, the Australian Agriculture Minister, and our overseas diplomatic post in Indonesia.”

The virus does not pose a risk to human health.