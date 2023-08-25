A better understanding of the ability of biting midges to carry severe animal blood-borne infections such as lumpy skin disease is the focus of a new study by a team of researchers in Australia’s north.

Scientists from Charles Darwin University have teamed up with the Northern Territory Department of Industry, Tourism and Trade to carry out the research.

Maxine Piggott, professor of tropical biosecurity at CDU’s Research Institute for Northern Agriculture, said exotic diseases transmitted to livestock by blood-feeding insects such as midges and mosquitoes were on the rise in Australia’s northern neighbouring countries.

“Exotic vector-borne diseases are becoming more prevalent in our neighbouring countries and due to this Australia needs to have effective surveillance for early detection,” Professor Piggott said.

Camera Icon Charles Darwin University professor of tropical biosecurity Maxine Piggott. Credit: LinkedIn

“Currently, there is a lack of knowledge on the natural pathways of insect vectors in disease spread in Northern Australia which will impact on preparedness and decision making should any of these exotic diseases cross Australian shores.”

Though it has never been detected in Australia, LSD — which is spread by biting insects and infected livestock — has been running rampant in Indonesia since March last year.

The researchers will collect samples of biting midges from various locations in Northern Australia.

They will then use cutting edge genomics approaches to learn more about the tiny flies — which are about the size of a pin head — and the potential effect they could have on Australian livestock if an incursion were to occur.

“Dietary analysis of blood meal from the biting midges will be assessed to determine animals’ hosts as well as analysis of population genomic data using bioinformatics to assess gene flow and natural movement pathways in biting midges,” Professor Piggott said.

“All of this information will help us to build real-world data for modelling disease spread and guide surveillance techniques and decision-making to provide protection for the livestock industry here in Northern Australia.”

It is hoped the project could lead to more research being conducted on other insect vectors to further enhance Australia’s animal biosecurity, she added.

“We hope that by working with the Northern Territory Government on this project we can help them effectively plan for the future, and we would like to expand this research to build an insect vector database to support biosecurity preparedness across primary industries.”

Biting midges are found in coastal and inland areas of WA, most commonly in tropical and sub-tropical parts of the State’s north-west.

Experts agree LSD could reach northern Australia from Java or Timor via infected insects blown across the sea on the monsoon, with the risk heightened between October and May.