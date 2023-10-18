A 75¢ discount being offered to sheep producers for every electronic ear tag purchased until December will not be extended despite the WA Government postponing a push to mandate the devices. Mandatory electronic tagging of sheep and farmed goats was set to take effect from January next year before WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis last week announced an 18-month reprieve. The move came as farmers struggle with the soaring cost of business, with sheep prices plummeting as industry confidence hits rock bottom. In March, the WA Government launched its Tag Incentive Payment scheme: a 75¢ refund off the $2 retail price of all accredited electronic tags bought for 2023-drop lambs and kids. But a spokeswoman for Ms Jarvis this week told Countryman there was no plan to extend the scheme to cover the 2024-drop. WAFarmers livestock section president Geoff Pearson said it was a good incentive for sheep producers to take advantage of the discount while they could. “While the subsidy’s there, I’d definitely be encouraging people to get onto it and use it to its full ability,” he said. “That’s probably the best chance of getting compensation.” Electronic identification (eID) is already mandatory for cattle nationwide. The push to mandate eID for sheep and goats gathered pace in September last year when all States and Territories approved a proposal by the National Biosecurity Council. All jurisdictions agreed to work towards a January 1, 2025 deadline in the hope of boosting traceability, as authorities scramble to prevent an incursion of foot-and-mouth disease from Indonesia. WAFarmers has consistently backed the move, with Mr Pearson telling Countryman in May it “couldn’t come quick enough”. Speaking this week, his opinion had not changed. “Our position’s always been that we would follow the (Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development) timeframe in anticipation that it would be done by 2025, and the compensation incentive would be there,” he said. “Most of the abattoirs would be up to speed (by 2025) and the saleyards probably wouldn’t be far off it either; that infrastructure is available. “From the research I’ve done, the industry is ready to move, but we’ll work with the department to work to the timeline that’s going to work for everybody. “If there’s a major issue that we need to be dealing with, or the industry’s not ready for it, well let’s work hard to make it ready.” Under the changes, all sheep and goats leaving the farm (excluding newborns), or being moved from property to property in WA, must be eID-tagged from July 1, 2026. It will still be mandatory for newborn lambs and goats to be eID tagged before leaving their properties from January 2025. Mandatory eID scanning at saleyards and abattoirs has also been deferred from January 1, 2025, to July 1, 2025. Governments nationwide have announced about $130 million of funding in total to aid the transition to mandatory eID, with the WA Government pledging $25.5m.