Fourth-generation Manjimup farmer Thea Walker has been crowned the Royal Agricultural Society of Western Australia’s 2024 WA Rural Ambassador. The award recognises Ms Walker’s outstanding work in the areas of innovation and food wastage and was presented at the Rural Ambassador Dinner at the Claremont Showground on September 22. A passionate advocate for reducing food wastage in the agricultural sector, Ms Walker was acknowledged for her dedication to finding innovative solutions to this key challenge facing rural communities. She said she was grateful to be taking on the ambassador role for the next 12 months. “It’s an opportunity to get out and talk about topics we’re passionate about,” Ms Walker said. “Horticulture is what I’ve grown up around, and that’s a little passion of mine.” Born in Manjimup, and living in the area most of her life, Ms Walker grew up on her family farm that produced passionfruit, truffle, avocado and livestock. The 23-year-old now works in town as a horticultural farm business consultant with Planfarm. “I’ve never really known what I want to do, but I just know that I want to work in agriculture. The good thing about horticulture is it’s an area that is changing really fast,” she said. “We’re getting so much more technology and data and we can make those systems so much more efficient. It’s quite a cool space to be involved in.” Still involved in the family farm, Ms Walker said she enjoyed branching out to help other farmers with her consultancy work. “This role lets me help other farmers — I get to work with horticulture growers around Australia,” she said. “It’s cool to be able to get out and engage with farmers and get to know all the different farming systems, and the challenges they’re facing and find ways to help them overcome them.” As the ambassador, Ms Walker said one of the things she would like to see is more representation of farmers at the Perth Royal Show. “I was just at the Royal Show . . . and there’s no farmers, which is hard,” she said. “You can’t expect a farmer to walk away from their farm for a whole week and have a stand, but it’d be cool to find some anyways.” Ms Walker will represent WA in a national competition next year at an interstate show for the title of national rural ambassador. The 2024 WA Rural Ambassador runner-up was Sophia Alston from Carnarvon, who was recognised for her work educating consumers where their food comes from. Ms Alston’s efforts to bridge the gap between producers and consumers have helped raise awareness about the importance of local produce and sustainable farming practices. The awards celebrated not only the winner and runner-up, but also the exceptional achievements of all finalists including Jack Stallard from Wagin, Oaklee Treasure from Kellerberrin, Bayden Ley from Chapman Valley and Mia Hancock from Kelmscott. “The program honours the future of WA’s rural communities and the role young leaders like Thea and Sophia play in shaping a brighter, more sustainable future,” a RASWA spokesperson said. The program encourages young people aged between 20 and 30 who are actively involved in agriculture, agribusiness or rural development, to step forward as representatives and advocates for rural life.