Leaders from of Australia’s major agricultural colleges are traversing the country to hold a cocktail party in Perth on September 1. Marcus Oldham College — based in Victoria — has put the call out to its graduates and families, the broader college community and those interested in attending the facility to attend a night of socialising and networking. College council chair Rob McGavin will join senior staff and council members at Matilda Bay’s Catalina Room from 6pm to 9pm as part of the College’s inaugural Marcus Connect Tour. The interstate tour has been designed to showcase the achievements and developments of the College, and to bridge geographical gaps, rekindle old friendships, and strengthen the alumni network. Mr McGavin said that lots had changed at the College in recent years. “We are really excited to connect with the Marcus community in WA to talk about our journey to becoming a university college, our accelerated degrees,” he said. “Forty per cent of our students are female and that we have a focus on building resilience and job-ready graduates. “We still only take 40 students per year group and there’s a lot of demand for places. “We also want to listen to alumni; get their feedback about the College and share what they are hearing.” As well as alumni and their families, the College leaders hope to catch up with current parents, as well as future students and parents. “Work experience employers, scholarships sponsors, our donors and anyone who’s a member of the Marcus community are invited; so contact us and let us know you will be coming,” Mr McGavin said. Marcus Oldham College is an agricultural, equine and farm management tertiary education institution located in Geelong, Victoria and is the only private agricultural college operating in Australia. Founded in 1962, the institution attracts enrolments from domestic and international students. The event will be held at the Cataline Room at Matilda Bay on Friday, September 1. To find out more or RSVP, visitmarcusoldham.vic.edu.au/marcus-connect-tour/marcus-connect-perth-function