Australia’s agriculture sector is cautiously and closely watching the unfolding Middle East conflict that erupted over the weekend as oil prices are predicted to soar after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Tensions between the US and Iran erupted on Saturday when missile strikes launched after negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program were abandoned. Initial missile launches from Israel were quickly answered by Iran, which returned fire on US military bases dotted across several states in the Persian Gulf. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamanei was assassinated by the US as part of the strikes. The strikes have set Australia’s agriculture sector on edge with concerns over rising oil and fertiliser prices, and the safety of livestock export personnel and animal welfare. Episode 3 agriculture market analyst and co-founder Andrew Whitelaw said the closure of the Strait of Hormuz — through which 20 per cent of the world’s oil transitted — would see a dramatic impact on oil prices. “Oil prices have risen dramatically, with over-the-counter markets up 8-10 per cent over the weekend, and the oil price has a significant impact on grain markets,” he said. Mr Whitelaw said the impact of the conflict on Australia’s agriculture sector would boil down to duration, highlighting urea’s return to pre-conflict pricing after the Twelve-Day War between Iran and Israel last year. “If this is a short spike, it will be a volatile spike in markets,” he said. “If this is a prolonged conflict, we will see structural repricing, which, in the worst case, could significantly impact global planting inventories.” A statement from the Australian Livestock Exporters Council said it was continuing to monitor the “unfolding situation”. “We are working closely with our exporter members and the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry to consider any potential impacts, however it is too early to tell what these impacts may be given the evolving nature of the situation,” it said. “The safety of members of our industry and animal welfare remain our highest priority. “Our thoughts are with our colleagues in the Middle East.” Agriculture Minister Julie Collins said for the Federal Government, the safety and security of Australians across the Middle East was at the immediate forefront. “We are closely monitoring the evolving situation in the Middle East, and are currently assessing the potential impacts to agricultural trade, including inputs,” she said. “We will work with industry on any potential disruptions and will continue our strong track record on diversifying our agricultural export markets.”