Mingenew Midwest Expo cancelled

The 38th Mingenew Midwest Expo has been cancelled, the second of WA’s three major regional agricultural field days to pull the trigger.

Thousands of patrons of all ages, from agricultural and urban backgrounds, gather 380km north of Perth for the two-day event each year, with this year’s event scheduled for August 12-13.

The packed, two-day schedule includes fashion parades, cooking demonstrations, livestock and working dog competitions, a human tractor pull and plenty of machinery.

But concerns about the spread of global pandemic COVID-19, or coronavirus, mean thousands of Australian events have been cancelled this week.

In a statement released to media, the Expo Board of Management said the decision to cancel event was “not made lightly”.

“It is with great sense of regret that the Expo Board of Management wish to announce that the 28th annual McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo has been cancelled,” he said.

“These are unprecedented times that required a brave decision form the board, in response to advice on Covid19 from the Federal Government and the ban of events of 500 or more attendees.

Camera Icon McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo chairman Geoff Cosgrove and his son Zac Cosgrove, 8, at least year’s Expo. Credit: Cally Dupe

The health and safety of our community, staff, volunteers, corporate partners, suppliers, exhibitors, and general public is of high priority.”

The statement said while the situation was “not ideal”, the board “felt it was the best course of action for the immediate future, and to ensure the Expo continues to have a long and prosperous future”.

“Please remember to stay safe, look out for your community, and support local businesses.”

Attention has now turned to the 2021 event, which will be held August 11 and 12, and ways the event can support its groups, clubs and local businesses through the next few months.

The Expo Board’s decision comes just days after Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days also cancelled its August event.

Both decisions was made on the back of the Federal Government’s ban on “non-essential” gatherings of 500 people or more in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19.