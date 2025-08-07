CBH workers at the Kwinana Grain Terminal will strike against WA’s largest grain handler on Friday over stalled enterprise agreement negotiations. For two hours on Friday maintenance and electrical union members and non-union workers will stop all work and hold a barbecue out the front of the terminal in response to stalled EBA negotiations. A post on the Maritime Union of Australia — WA branch said the protected action against Co-Operative Bulk Handling Group started on Wednesday, with additional work bans taking effect throughout the week. Striking workers are seeking updated pay rates consistent with CBH’s other maintenance departments, an improved roster and shift loading. MUA members and Electrical Trades Union members have been undergoing enterprise agreement negotiations with the grain handler since the previous agreements expired in May. Since members of both unions aired their support for a protection action ballot last month, there has been two further meetings with their bargaining committee and CBH to progress and attempt to finalise negotiations. But negotiations have stalled, prompting the industrial action at the grain terminal. Protective actions will include stoppages of work, bans on the loading and unloading of trains, and operational and maintenance-based tasks. “The members at CBH Kwinana have kicked off protected action today, starting with a range of work bans effects unloading/loading of trains, trucks, and ships, along with various other operational and maintenance based tasks — with more work bans taking effect over the course of this week,” the post reads. Over 100 members of the MUA working across operations and maintenance at the grain terminal. CBH has been contacted for comment.