Farmers are being urged to put safety first on National Agriculture Day — Friday, November 15 — with the latest figures showing 30 people have died this year across Australia while working in the sector.

Statistics from Safe Work Australia place the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector second — behind transport, postal and warehousing — on the list of industries with the greatest number of worker deaths.

It has prompted a public reminder from the Australian Institute of Health and Safety of the “unique” number of safety challenges agricultural workers face.

“Over the past five years we’ve seen an average of 38 deaths a year in agriculture, forestry and fishing, and any death is one too many,” AIHS chief executive Julie Whitford said in a statement on Friday.

“Among the risks is the operation of heavy equipment, being struck by an animal, handling chemicals, exposure to weather and dust, slips, trips and falls, and vehicle accidents, including those involving tractors and quad bikes.”

The data reveals fatal quad bike accidents and rollovers are rising, with 18 deaths nationwide recorded so far this year — up 38 per cent on last year, and 63 per cent on 2022.

“To help bring those numbers down, we encourage ag workers to do a registered quad bike training course, install a crush protection device, ride on familiar tracks, and avoid riding in bad weather, on rough terrain, and on steep slopes wherever possible,” Ms Whitford said.

She said there were also “considerable psychological safety challenges” because of the high-stress seasonal pressures of farm work, such as seeding, harvesting and shearing.

These intense periods of activity typically led to farmers working longer hours, with “little to no control” over variables such as weather and market conditions, Ms Whitford said.

“Agriculture is key to Australia’s economy, but unfortunately the long hours ag workers put in often go unrecognised,” she said.

“Working in remote and regional locations also affects access to healthcare.”

The transport, postal and warehousing sector topped the list of Australia’s most dangerous workplaces, with 40 on-the-job deaths recorded this year at the time of writing.

Construction was in third place with 22 deaths, followed by mining (nine), manufacturing (six), and public administration and safety (six).

Resources to help review on-farm safety procedures are available on the AIHS website.