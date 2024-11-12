Nationals WA leader pledges boost to natural resource sector

The Nationals WA will double the annual funding available to deliver grassroots-led natural resource management initiatives in regional and metropolitan areas. Leader Shane Love MLA made the $60 million commitment at the 2024 WA Landcare Network’s annual gathering on November 1. It will supercharge the Community Stewardship NRM program from $7.5 million to $15m a year. “This injection of funds will see more community groups, local governments, Aboriginal organisations, biosecurity groups, and not-for-profits empowered to lead on-ground environmental projects in their communities and regions,” Mr Love said. “We’ve always backed WA’s local environmental champions. “In 2009, the Nationals implemented funding for community-driven NRM initiatives through the successful State NRM program, which supported over 850 locally led environmental projects.” Mr Love said the initiative — now known as the Community Stewardship NRM program — continued to deliver key funding every year to land and water-based environmental schemes that enhanced and maintained WA’s pristine and unique natural environment. Successful projects recently funded by the Community Stewardship NRM program included a bushland rehabilitation across Perth, fire management in the Kimberley and Pilbara, and citizen science whale tracking. Mr Love said boosting funding for grassroots and community organisations to continue protecting WA’s natural environment was vital. “WA’s natural environment is world-class, and our local volunteers and community groups work tirelessly to protect it,” he said. “But they can’t do it alone, especially as climate change and rising costs put added pressure on their work. This funding boost gives them the support they deserve.” The Nationals in Government will also raise the maximum threshold for funding from $450,000 to $500,000. “With rising costs, bigger projects need bigger support. By raising the grant cap, we’re supporting local organisations to deliver big on the environmental projects they care about. “The $60m initiative over four years will be powered by a revitalised Royalties For Regions program, allocating $45m, alongside $15m from consolidated revenue.”