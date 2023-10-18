A South West sheep producer who made headlines after offering to give away 600 Merino lambs has managed to sell half, but is now considering shooting 270 ewes to make way for the rest. The Kojonup-Boyup Brook farmer, who wished to remain anonymous, took out an advertisement in a newspaper recently desperately seeking to offload the “top” quality May-June drop lambs. He told the Manjimup-Bridgetown Times he made the decision because there was “no future” for the mixed-sex lambs, as WA producers struggle with the collapse of sheep prices amid rock-bottom confidence in the sector. Speaking to Countryman this week, he said there was simply no demand for Merino lambs, which have been selling for as low as $1 a head — lower than the cost of transport to the saleyard. “Our local agent said ‘I can’t sell the ewe lambs, and I really haven’t got anyone to sell the wether lambs to’,” he said. “At this time of year the sheep have to be gone. You’ve got to move them because summer’s coming; you can’t just leave them in the paddock because you’ll go backwards.” The farmer, who runs about 10,000 ewes, said the situation was so grim he was considering going into cropping exclusively. “We do grow some crops, but not enough. Sheep is our main income, so we are very exposed at the moment to what’s going on,” he said. “(By) going into cropping. . . I know that by January 2025, I’ll be making some money, whereas I really can’t see what we’ll be doing next year at this time. “If we’re still in the same boat, we can’t go on like that forever. It’s not sustainable and it’s not only us, it’s the agents, it’s everyone.” The advertisement attracted plenty of attention in farming circles, with another sheep producer subsequently buying about 300 of the wether lambs for $15 a head. Two years ago they could have fetched up to $100 a head. “It was the best price I could get out of him. I would have liked more, but there’s just no demand,” he said. “I’ve still got the rest (about 300 ewe lambs). . . I’m going to run them and shoot some (breeding) ewes — I don’t know if it’s the right thing to do — to make way for them “It’ll be 270 ewes (killed), and I’ll run another 300 lambs in their paddock.” Like many farmers, he put the blame for the collapse in prices squarely on the Albanese Governent’s looming phase-out of the live sheep export industry. “It’s a flow-on from the live shipping ban,” he said. “Once you take away the confidence, it puts doubt in people’s minds to buy sheep — I’m talking about graziers, mainly.”