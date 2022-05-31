A Queensland senator has been revealed as the Albanese Government’s surprise new Federal Agriculture Minister, filling the role exited by new Nationals leader David Littleproud after the Coalition’s election wipeout.

Former lawyer Murray Watt — who was elected as a senator in 2016 after a three-year stint as Everton MP — claimed the agriculture portfolio when Australia’s new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese unveiled his new-look frontbench on Tuesday.

The new-look Ministry was set to be sworn-in in Canberra on Wednesday.

Mr Watt’s appointment ended weeks of speculation about who would take over the portfolio, with suggestions former Labor leader Bill Shorten, WA Senator Glenn Sterle and Victorian Senator Raff Ciccone were in contention.

It was widely believed shadow agriculture minister Julie Collins would not take the portfolio once Labor came to power after her campaign efforts in regards to the industry fell flat.

Mr Watt previously served as Labor’s shadow minister for Northern Australia, Disaster and Emergency Management and Queensland Resources, following a 20-year career as a lawyer, State MP and former Premier Anna Bligh’s chief of staff.

According to his Labor profile, Mr Watt “specialised in employment law and ran class actions for farmers against governments and big corporations and led Senate inquiries into regional industry as a member of the party’s Senate Estimates team”.

The father-of-two also led an award-winning team which stopped the transfer of about 100 Australian-born children and their families to indefinite detention on Nauru.

Mr Albanese was sworn in on Monday along with Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong, Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Finance Minister Katy Gallagher.

Mr Watt was among the remainder set to be sworn-in on Wednesday, including WA MP Madeleine King as the Minister for Resources and Northern Australia, SA Senator Don Farrell as Trade Minister, Chris Bowen is Minister for Climate Change and Energy and Tanya Plibersek is Minister for Environment and Water.

In the Outer Ministry, Mr Keogh (Burt) was appointed Minister for Veterans Affairs and Defence Personnel, while Dr Aly (Cowan) is the Minister for Early Childhood Education and Youth.

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles is Defence Minister, Penny Wong is Foreign Affairs Minister, Jim Chalmers in Treasurer, Katy Gallagher is Minister for Finance and Tony Burke is Employment and Workplace Relations Minister.

Other appointments included Clare O’Neil as Home Affairs Minister, Linda Burney as Indigenous Australians Minister, Jason Clare as Education Minister and Mark Dreyfus as Attorney General.