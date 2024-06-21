Four men have been charged over a string of copper wire thefts from grain receival bins in the Wheatbelt, with police alleging the exposed cabling left behind could have killed workers. The group is accused of stealing from and damaging CBH Group sites at Dowerin, Manmanning and Jennacubbine between May 28 and May 30. A police spokesman said the theft left a serious hazard behind for workers. “While amounts of copper cable/wire were stolen, extensive damage was caused to each targeted site, with one site left unusable as a result of the damage,” a police spokesman said. “In one instance, cabling was left exposed that could have resulted in serious burns or death had an employee come into contact with it without realising it was damaged.” The arrests came after police tried to pull over an LDV van in Muchea about 2pm on May 29, which led to an aborted chase after the driver failed to stop. Northam Detectives swooped after determining the van had been hired from a Burswood business. Two suspects — a 29-year-old from Swan View and a 32-year-old from Maddington — were arrested on May 30 after officers pulled over their Mitsubishi 380 sedan. A 50-year-old and a 51-year-old were then arrested after search warrants were carried out at two homes in Thornlie and Rivervale. The four men were charged with a total of 20 offences including six counts of stealing, six of trespassing, six of criminal damage or destruction of property, no authority to drive and receiving. The 32-year-old and 51-year old were refused bail after fronting Perth Magistrates Court on May 31, with their next appearance due next month. The 29-year-old is due to appear in Northam Magistrates Court on July 15 and the 50-year-old will front Perth Magistrates Court on July 22. Last month, The Countryman revealed Northam detectives charged two men over copper thefts from CBH’s Calingiri and Piawaning sites. The men were arrested on May 2 after officers saw a “suspicious” Holden ute at the Piawaning site, 30km north-east of New Norcia. One of the men in the ute — a 38-year-old from Coodanup — allegedly tried to run away but was arrested after a short chase. The driver — a 33-year-old Mandurah man — also tried to flee before the ute hit a culvert, police said. It’s alleged police recovered several grinder discs the Coodanup man had tried to dispose of while trying to escape. It’s also alleged stolen copper wire was found in the ute tray. CBH Group head of operations David Paton said at the time that copper theft was “a significant issue” for the grain handler. “We are grateful for the hard work and dedication of police in the Wheatbelt district,” he said. In a state-wide crackdown, Bunbury detectives recently charged four people over thefts in Collie between February and June. Police are investigating more than a dozen other similar incidents in the South West in recent months. WA Police Regional Acting Commander Steve Post said scrap metal dealers were often facilitating criminal activity by purchasing stolen items. “We will investigate and we will take action against those people that we find that are involvedin the illicit trade of copper,” he said. Police say criminals see regional sites as a “soft target” due to critical infrastructure being left unattended more often compared to sites in the metropolitan area. “We have seen an increase, which is why we are focusing on copper thieves and doing our best to lock these people up,” Supt. Post said. There is a significant cost to the community because a lot of these critical infrastructures are actually public utilities. “It causes disruption to business and there is a significant cost a lot of the times in actually replacing the copper – which actually far outweighs the cost of the copper itself.” Detectives urge anyone with information who may be able to assist in a number of ongoing investigations into copper theft should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.