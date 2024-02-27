Nutrien Ag Solutions has assured WA grain growers there will not be a shortage of fertiliser this season after a huge blaze ripped through the company’s Kwinana storage facility earlier this month. The Port Road facility went up in flames during a 42C heatwave on February 9, destroying a conveyer belt system where the fire is believed to have started. The roof of a storage shed was also significantly damaged but Nutrien Ag Solutions Australia managing director Kelly Freeman, who visited the site last week, said much of the stock was unscathed. “The conveyor system that allows us to discharge or offload it into the facility, that was damaged and it’s not operational,” he said. “Obviously we have product in the sheds, but we believe that that’s good; we just need to understand how we can safely access that.” Mr Freeman said he was confident Nutrien had enough fertiliser that supply was “not going to be an issue”. But with access to the site still somewhat restricted, he said the company was working to resolve how that product could be offloaded and distributed throughout the State. “We’re working through every option to ensure … that the growers have what they need and that we can service those commitments that we’ve made,” he said. “That’s the number one priority. The team is 100 per cent focused.” Mr Freeman said there was the “potential” to begin dispatching product from the Kwinana site “in the coming weeks”. “It’s an important point for us, but we are also able to move product out of four other points,” he said. “We do have some other options both with other industry players as well as within our footprint, so what we’re doing right now is ensuring that all options are on the table so that we have every ability to service the grower.” Nutrien Ag Solutions opened its mega fertiliser storage facility at Coogee Chemicals’ Kwinana site just more than two years ago in a bid to shore up supply for WA grain growers. This latest inferno comes just nine months after another major blaze across the road at neighbouring CSBP Fertilisers. CSBP fertilisers general manager Ryan Lamp said CSBP had offered assistance to the various organisations whose operations were impacted by the Nutrien fire. “Currently we are focusing on meeting the seeding and autumn pasture requirements of our customers with supply of granular and liquid fertilisers,” he said. “We have product available to contract and are keen to reassure growers who have provided a forecast to CSBP that, subject to prompt commitment and collection, CSBP will be able to meet their requirements.” The Department of Fire and Emergency Services has yet to officially determine what caused the fire.