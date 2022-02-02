The Opposition is calling for an independent inquiry into WA’s regional electricity network as the State’s Mid West struggles through “one of the worst ever” summers for power outages.

WA Nationals Member for Moore Shane Love and Shadow Minister for Emergency Services and Regional Communications, Martin Aldridge, today launched State Parliament’s first e-petition from Dongara.

The petition to the Legislative Council comes after months of ongoing — and often extended — blackouts in farming communities including Dongara, Perenjori and Northampton that have left residents and businesses at their wits end.

Mr Love said thousands of households and businesses had lost power multiple times since December, describing this summer as “one of the worst ever” for power delivery in the Mid West.

“Ongoing outages in the Mid West are costing small businesses thousands of dollars, harming local tourism opportunities, and leaving residents frustrated and upset,” he said.

“The recent heatwaves during December and January have been particularly difficult for families, who have been unable to run their air-conditioners in 40c heat and have lost hundreds of dollars of food due to a lack of refrigeration.

“The miserly $80 compensation payment from Western Power does not go far enough, and residents want to see this urgently adjusted to reflect the true cost of restocking households after successive days without power.”

Camera Icon Member for Moore Shane Love has been campaigning for better power delivery in the Mid West for years. Credit: Supplied / Supplied

Shadow Energy Minister David Honey has also thrown his support behind calls for an inquiry.

Mr Honey said the inquiry would go beyond the recent review announced by the State Government and provide an unbiased investigation into Western Power and Horizon Power.

“The State Government’s review is constrained to a four-day window from December 24 to 28,” he said.

“It goes nowhere near far enough in addressing the ongoing power reliability regional residents have been struggling with for several years.

“An independent inquiry would consider the preparedness and responsiveness of electricity providers when power outages occur, the appropriateness of the extended outage payment, and make recommendations to improve the performance of the regional electricity network.”

Camera Icon Former Perenjori shire president Laurie Butler at the site of the Battery Energy Storage System installed by Western Power to deliver stored power for up to four hours during frequent power outages. Credit: Rueben Hale / Countryman

Mr Aldridge said the inquiry would also consider existing policies aimed at mitigating fire risks associated with the network and their impact on timely power reconnection.

“Telecommunications in regional WA is critical, especially during natural disasters or emergencies when the delivery of critical information from government agencies is required,” he said.

“Inquiries into the Esperance Bushfires and the 2019-20 Black Summer bushfires highlighted how vulnerable our networks are to power loss and why we need to develop a plan to strengthen the network.

“Disappointingly, Telstra and other telecommunications providers have taken very little action to improve network resiliency, leaving regional communities vulnerable and exposed during emergencies, unable to call for help or mobilise fire crews.”

WA residents can sign the petition online until March 16.