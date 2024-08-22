The Isolated Children’s Parents’ Association WA is calling on everyone involved in rural, regional and remote education to tell their story as part of public consultations for a new education framework. Schools in regional areas face many problems, including teacher attraction and retention, staff housing issues, a lack of teacher support, and an inability to apply for incentives. In response to these concerns, WA Education Minister Tony Buti released the Regional Education Strategy draft for public consultation on July 22. Some of the key focus areas include training, pathway options for students including higher education, employment opportunities with local industries, and collaboration with groups that can deliver specialised and local support services for students in need. “I want to hear from these families and school communities about how we can continue to enhance the education opportunities for students in regional, rural and remote areas of Western Australia,” Dr Buti said. “The Regional Education Strategy will be built around the voice and needs of regional communities and their schools.” ICPA WA president Jane Cunningham, who lives on a Tambellup farm with her family, called on everyone to “speak up and out” to help “create a better education system for our country students together”. “If we want to see change and improve the current system, we need to put a name to these stories, we need people to submit their experiences of what is and is not working on the ground as part of this consultation process,” she said. “Once a real-life example is given of how things are impacting people on the ground, how policies, if tweaked could create so much positive change, the results are massive.” Ms Cunningham said ICPA WA could assist anyone interesting in providing a story, and encouraged people to reach out to the organisation via WAPublicity@icpa.com.au. Submissions can be emailed via regional.education.feedback@education.wa.edu.au. Respondents have until September 21 to provide feedback.