New legislation passed by Federal Parliament today could see those flouting Australian biosecurity laws fined up to $1.11 million.

The upgraded penalties were part of new biosecurity legislation which passed Federal Parliament today, giving courts access to higher penalties from January 2022.

Penalties for 28 civil and criminal provisions will increase under the Biosecurity Act 2015, which aims to prevent, eliminate, minimise and manage biosecurity risks.

The maximum penalty is a whopping $1.11 million.

Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said the legislation sent a “clear message” to those that put Australia’s $66 billion agriculture industry at risk.

“The increased maximum penalties reflect the seriousness impact contraventions may inflict on our biosecurity status, market access and economy,” he said.

“In some cases, they are up to eight times the current penalty. They are no longer merely a cost of doing business.

“Upscaling penalties brings urgently needed reform... for those who intentionally put Australia’s environment, animal, plant and human health at risk.

“If you intentionally contravene Australia’s biosecurity laws, you could now cop significant jail time and a bigger fine of up to $1.1 million.

“Pests such as brown marmorated stink bug have the potential to decimate our crops and do untold damage to our natural environment and pose a continual threat.”

The amendments apply to both individuals and businesses including commercial importers and biosecurity industry participants.

“They have a particular responsibility to know and understand their obligations under the Act and take necessary steps to comply with the law,” Mr Littleproud said.

“The message is clear: comply with Australia’s biosecurity requirements or feel the full force of the law.”

The new rules come into effect from January.