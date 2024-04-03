Gascoyne pastoralists are hoping to rejuvenate and restore their land with an ongoing rehydration project aimed at achieving better water retention after rainfall and bringing new life to the country. The Gascoyne River Catchment Project, with the help of Rangelands NRM and Contour Environmental and Agricultural Consulting, have just wrapped up surveying at six pastoral properties where the groups identified and monitored key areas for land rehabilitation and rehydration. GCG executive officer Krystie Bremer said talks of rehydration works began after the major flooding in Carnarvon in 2021, which triggered pastoralists in the area to take action because their land was not seeing the benefits of heavy rainfall as a result of a lack of water retention. Ms Bremer said there were several reasons for the lack of water and moisture retention in Gascoyne areas, which included land degradation caused by the overgrazing of sheep. “(This project) is just an opportunity to try and improve some of those areas that have had the historical degradation,” she said. CEAC principal landscape ecologist and agroecologist Richard Marver said the rehydration project aimed to not just improve water retention, but increase biodiversity in the region. “There are two aims. The first is to try and improve water use efficiency within the catchment so aiming for slowing down of run off, maximising infiltration, maximising the productive value of the rainfall,” he said. “(This) in turn delivers a biodiversity outcome through improved diversity, improved ground cover, improved function of landscapes, and improved production of all species, not just productive pastoral species.” The rehydration efforts comes as many Gascoyne pastoralists grapple with the lack of rain and extreme heatwaves. The Bureau of Meteorology confirmed 2023 was the driest year on record for multiple parts of the region. Bidgemia Station owner Hamish McTaggart, one of the pastoralists taking part in the project, said the project had been important for many property owners like himself negotiating the tough conditions. “There’s quite of few people in this part of the world looking at getting into this rehab work on their stations,” he said. “The idea is you’re also hopefully improving your asset as well… you are actually improving productivity and you’re getting a more of your station back at the same time.” Mr McTaggart said there had been grader works to help slow down water run-off by creating small dams seven to eight metres long, an operation that he estimates had covered up to 1000 hectares of land on his pastoral property. He said the rehydration project had helped provide education and resources on how best to rehabilitate the land on his property. Ms Bremer said now that surveying has wrapped up on the different properties, she hoped the project would pick up momentum and secure more funding to expand operations and incorporate more properties. “The hope is that once we’ve got this off the ground, we can look at expanding it further,” she said. Mr McTaggart said he was excited for the project’s growth, and the change it might create for the land over the years. “It’s about doing little bits over a long period of time and eventually it makes a pretty big difference,” he said. “I think it’s a really worthwhile project and we’re really well supported by the Gascoyne catchment group... it’s something that’s going to become a pretty big part of our future.”