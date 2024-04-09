Australia’s peak live export body has accused the RSPCA of spreading “misinformation” about the welfare of sheep and cattle onboard the MV Bahijah after the livestock carrier arrived in Israel at the weekend. It comes after the RSPCA issued a statement calling for more information about how the animals had fared during the “gruelling” 34-day journey, citing a “lack of transparency”. “The live export trade has a long and shameful history of extreme animal suffering, yet the MV Bahijah saga brought the horrors of the industry into Australia’s backyard,” the statement said. While the Australian Livestock Exporters Council welcomed the call for more information, chief executive Mark Harvey-Sutton slammed the animal rights group’s choice of language. “There is nothing to hide here, and hopefully much-needed truth will finally enter the discussion about this voyage,” he told media. “The only horrific thing occurring here is the RSPCA’s utter disdain for both the truth and Australian agriculture. “Throughout this entire issue RSPCA has sought to do nothing but misinform people and here they are at it again.” The MV Bahijah, loaded with about 14,000 sheep and 2000 cattle, originally left Fremantle on January 5 for Israel, but was ordered to return over concerns about escalating conflict in the Red Sea. When it docked back in Fremantle and all livestock were offloaded by February 14, total animal deaths on board the vessel stood at four cattle and 64 sheep which are below reportable mortality levels. On March 1, after weeks of indecision, the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry approved the exporter’s application to restock the vessel and send the consignment via a longer but safer journey around South Africa’s Cape of Good Hope. The MV Bahijah arrived in Israel with onboard mortalities not exceeding the notifiable limit of 0.5 per cent for cattle and 1.0 per cent for sheep, according to the department. WAFarmers livestock president Geoff Pearson said the low mortality rate, despite the lengthy time in transit, highlighted Australia’s capacity to maintain animal welfare onboard live export vessels for long periods of time. “It proves it can be done, and that Australia’s very efficient in that space (of animal welfare),” he told Countryman. RSPCA Australia chief science officer Suzie Fowler said DAFF needed to provide information such as animal treatments, the number of livestock identified as unfit for re-export and why, and any veterinary reports to come out of the “saga”. “What we’ve seen so far is more of the same — the same lack of information, the same lack of transparency, that we’ve come to expect from these parties over many, many years. Proof that little has changed,” she said. Dr Fowler said the RSPCA’s main focus now was on pressuring the Federal Government to fulfil its election promise to legislate a date to end the Australia’s live sheep trade “as soon as possible”.