Highland cattle have raised $8000 through carrots and pats for depression awareness charity Black Dog Ride at this years Perth Royal Show. Second generation Highland cattle breeder Nathan Perry said the animals were well-received by the children and crowds at the show. It’s the third year children at the show have been given the opportunity to pat and feed carrots to cattle for a good cause, raising $8049.27 for Black Dog Ride — beating last years total of about $7000. Located on Cattle Lane at the showgrounds, Cruze, Thomas, Violet, and Honey eagerly waited for snacks and scratches from showgoers. “The cows have loved it, they’ve been great,” Mr Perry said. “(Cruise has) been the biggest puppy dog and the best advocate for the breed.” The Galati family donated one tonne of carrots for the four cattle to be fed for charity over the week-long royal show. Mr Perry works in two industries that are “full of depression and suicide” — agriculture and mining —and said the fundraiser was his part in fundraising for the charity’s mission in raising awareness. “A lot of use boys don’t like to talk, so when you have hard times they don’t know who to turn to and that’s why there’s a high suicide rate,” he said. “If I can help people out and bring us together to help out and bring joy, or get people to talk — it’s worth it to save a life if we can. “You never know when that one person might be on edge and conversation can be a bit of a cheer up.” Mr Perry approached Black Dog Ride general manager Lawson Dixon and Peter Milton, who organises the Winston auction at the show each year, to pitch the idea of feeding the highland cattle as a fundraiser for the Black Dog Ride. “They loved the idea and said;’ if you think you can do it, let’s do it’ — and it started from there,” he said.