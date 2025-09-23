The King family of Rangeview Merino and Poll Merino stud in Darkan have been awarded the prestigious supreme sash at this year’s Perth Royal Show fleece judging competition. It is the fourth occasion they have been crowned with the title, an honour that pays tribute to the consistency of the stud’s breeding direction and performance. Rangeview studmaster Jeremy King, who farms with his wife Melinda and their three children Gemma, Erin, and Tom, said he contributed the win to “producing a great fibre for luxury fashion houses to appreciate in value”. “I am pleased that the wool market has picked up, particularly the fine end,” he said. “I have a great appreciation for Merino wool that is processed for luxury garments – demonstrating the natural purity of this wonderful fibre.” “The Perth Royal Show’s fleece competition reflects the commercial reality of what woolgrowers and fleece buyers are looking to produce and market.” Mr King said he was optimistic the fleece, shorn in August, would be highly competitive with its evenness and brilliant lustre. “It was shorn from a ram that was judged reserve champion in its superfine Poll Merino class last year,” he said. “It was AI bred from the sire Misty Hills Dominator. “We will offer the ram that produced this year’s supreme fleece as lot three in our October 17 on-property ram sale.” Perth Royal Show chief judge Tim Chapman said the ram’s fleece measured 20.2 microns with a spin fine of 19 microns, and a CV of 16.6, SD of 1.9, and a comfort factor of 99.7. “The fleece, that weighed 19.1kg greasy, was well grown with 112mm of staple length and measured 53 Newtons per kilotex for strength,” he said. “It had a yield of 75.7 per cent, and overall scored 91 out of 100 points, winning mostly on character and style points.” Mr Chapman said overall, the competition had more than 100 fleeces with most showing a high standard of excellence. “Many of the fleeces in the competition scored above 85 total points,” he said. “The farmer fleece category was also very excellent with quality. Mr Chapman said all the fleeces would be on display at the sheep and wool pavilion from September 27 to October 6 with all the winning categories revealed.