WA’s Premier Roger Cook declaration of a state of emergency on fuel supplies has been met with mixed reactions from WA’s farming sector struggling with diesel shortages and soaring costs. Premier Roger Cook announced on Wednesday that emergency powers under the Fuel, Energy and Power Resources Act 1972 to regulate and direct fuel suppliers would be enacted in response to growing concerns over fuel levels. Farmer’s across WA’s grain growing regions have been vocal in their concerns that an insecure fuel supply — particularly diesel — and the potential for a disrupted crop as growers begun seeding this years winter crop last week. The fuel crisis threatens the State’s ability to meet last year’s record crop of 27.35Mt — peak farming bodies warning Australia could be facing a food supply crisis. WAFarmers president and Kojonup sheep farmer Steve McGuire welcomed the announcement and commended the State Government for taking action to declare a state of emergency. Once the orders are granted the State Government will be able to compel the fuel industry to provide data and information to ensure supplies are distributed equally across WA’s community. A permit or rationing system is possible under the powers, and powers granted under the act will allow the government to direct and regulate fuel supplies. Pastoralists and Graziers Association president Digby Stretch was wary of the announcement but acknowledged that Mr Cook must “have a very good reason” for seeking a state of emergency. “If you’re sitting in the Premier’s position to make decision going forward, you need good information,” he said. “He must be pulling this lever because he’s not confident that he’s got the right information to make good decisions going ahead.” Mr Stretch said businesses would find it “unsettling” that the government was asking for stock disclosure. “It’s not something that we like doing — it’s not something that the PGA has supported in agriculture,” he said. “This is a slightly different situation, and given what’s put in front of us at the moment, I can only guess that the Premier is doing this for a very good reason.” Mr Cook sought orders from WA Governor Chris Dawson to force the fuel industry to reveal information about their supply chains. “I have been clear that I will put Western Australians’ interests first to make sure fuel is flowing to where it is needed most,” he said. “We have had success in ensuring fuel is reaching our regions, but our efforts are being hampered by not having full visibility of the fuel supply chain.” Mr Dawson approved the request on Wednesday afternoon. State Parliament will be recalled on April 14 to allow the emergency orders to be tabled. The emergency powers will come into effect this Thursday. But Nationals WA leader Shane Love said the State Government’s move was a “desperate effort” after weeks of concerns the crisis was “crippling” WA’s regions. “The focus now must be on action, not on words and not task forces,” he said. “We will be watching closely to ensure emergency powers are used to get diesel to those who need it most in regional WA.” WA Energy Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson the enaction of powers was a “targeted sensible measure” to ensure fuel supplies can be directed where needed — particularly to WA’s regional communities. “By activating powers available to me under the Fuel, Energy and Power Resources Act, I will be able to make orders compelling suppliers and distributors to provide critical information about fuel chain supplies across our State,” she said.