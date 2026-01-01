Former opposition leader Mia Davies has taken a leading role in securing approval to build the Wheatbelt’s first large-scale medicinal cannabis hydroponic facilities, earmarked for Northam’s AvonWest industrial estate. The first stage of WA developer Procon Developments’ $3 million plan — in the small locality of Malabaine — was unanimously approved by the Regional Development Assessment Panel at a meeting in December. While the project can now move forward, Procon — which appointed Ms Davies as the company’s corporate affairs and business development director late last year — still needs a building approval and a Federal medicinal cannabis licence. She said Procon hoped to complete civil works and have the site tenant-ready by the end of 2026. Global horticultural technology company Vitaponix has been selected to operate the facility, which will be developed across at least two stages — with the first comprising of a two-storey growing facility across 3299sqm. Procon Developments later plans to add another 10,000sqm for further growing, laboratories, research and development and distribution of the product, which would service the emerging medical cannabis market. The facility is planned for future lot 838 on Lot 881, Yilgarn Avenue, within the Shire of Northam’s Light and Service Industry Zone. It would mark the first development in the 62ha AvonWest estate designed to connect local rail and road freight networks. Ms Davies joined Procon after stepping down from State politics, then failing to win the Federal seat of Bullwinkel in May 2025. The company — launched in 2006 — is best known for creating the AvonWest logistics and enterprise precinct, a major 62ha industrial hub near Northam designed to attract businesses, create local jobs, and support economic growth in the Wheatbelt region. She presented on behalf of the developers at the panel’s December 18 meeting, highlighting the economic benefits of the project which has drawn ire from some residents about the potential impact on surrounding properties. Representatives from the Shire of Northam also addressed the panel, confirming it complied with the Local Planning Scheme No. 6 and was considered an “unlisted” use within its Light and Service Industry Zone. The DAP imposed conditions to ensure the development would minimise environmental and community impacts, including detailed landscaping and irrigation plans, stormwater management infrastructure, and a strict odour management strategy. Fencing and construction standards were also specified. The approval is valid for four years, requiring the project to be substantially started within that timeframe. It does not authorise construction, which will require a building permit, and the facility must also secure a Federal medicinal cannabis licence under the Narcotic Drugs Act 1967 before operations can begin. The panel highlighted the project’s broader benefits, noting it would “contribute positively to local employment and economic activity” and set a benchmark for design and operational standards in the growing industrial estate. While WA’s medicinal cannabis industry is growing, there are currently no large-scale cultivation and manufacturing facilities in operation despite major player Little Green Pharma already producing oils and extracts from its base in Perth. Work is under way to build a major facility at Collie, with WA-based company Cannaponics aiming to produce commercial-scale medicinal cannabis for patients and pharmacies across WA.