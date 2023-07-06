Farmers will have the chance to air their grievances with State and Federal MPs in Katanning later this month, as the agriculture sector buckles under an “avalanche” of deeply unpopular and disruptive policies.

WAFarmers is hosting the July 24 meeting, which will focus primarily on Federal Labor’s impending live sheep export ban and the shambolic roll-out of WA’s new Aboriginal cultural heritage laws.

Confirmed attendees include Federal Nationals leader David Littleproud, WA shadow heritage minister Neil Thomson, National Farmers’ Federation vice president David Jochinke, and Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council chief executive Mark Harvey-Sutton.

WAFarmers president John Hassell said the invitation had also been extended to Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt and WA counterpart Jackie Jarvis.

Camera Icon WAFarmers president John Hassell. Credit: Daniel Wilkins / The West Australian

“We need to get the message through to politicians that farmers are feeling pretty beaten up by our State and Federal governments, and we’re actually an important part of this economy,” Mr Hassell said.

“We don’t deserve special treatment, but we sure as hell don’t deserve to be treated like pariahs either.”

The meeting will run from 2pm to 5.30pm at Katanning Leisure Centre, which Mr Hassell — who is hoping for a huge turnout — said could accommodate more than 1000 people.

Supply chain participants and anyone else affected by key policies are also encouraged to attend and “let their views be heard”.

“There’s a lot of frustration around the place… and farmers want to try and do something about it,” Mr Hassell said.

“If you look at what Federal government’s doing, and what the State government’s doing, there’s just this avalanche of things coming at us.

“The Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act and the live trade (ban) are just two of them.

“There’s an extra biosecurity levy — $50 million on top of what we already pay; there’s a 5 per cent increase to the heavy vehicle road user charge, which is on top of what we already pay, and will affect country people most; and there’s ‘fair work fair pay’, which means people will be getting paid for inexperience.

“And that’s just from a Federal level”

Social media has been awash with frustrated farmers in recent months, with some calling for large-scale protests or a tractor rally in Perth City.

Another suggestion was detailed in a particularly colourful letter to Countryman this week from Beacon local Marilyn Dunne.

“Amid the arrogance of this current Labor Government… I am wondering how long it will be before some truckloads of manure from the farms are dumped on the access roads around Parliament?” she wrote.

With farmers feeling increasingly ignored, Mr Hassell said he would not be surprised if such drastic measures were resorted to.

“There is such a level of frustration that there are people who’d like to do it,” he said.

“We could take a stream of tractors up to Parliament House, but we’d have to do it in a manner that doesn’t create danger for people who are in an ambulance, for instance.

“That’s the only thing I’d be concerned about… but I do want people to realise that we are really, really, really frustrated.”